Marlen Reusser abandons Tour de France Femmes on stage 1

Movistar rider withdraws from race due to stomach illness

Marlen Reusser abandons the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
Adam Becket's avatar
By ,
last updated

Marlen Reusser abandoned the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on stage one, after suffering with a stomach illness, and dropping off the back of the peloton.

The Movistar rider came into the Tour unwell, and after only 65km of racing, she stepped off the bike on the penultimate lap of a finishing circuit in Plumelec.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1