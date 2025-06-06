Chaotic stage 2 at Tour of Britain Women sees Mara Roldan win and Kristen Faulkner take race lead

Young Canadian takes first WorldTour level victory after nail-biting finish atop Saltburn Bank

Mara Roldan
Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) won stage two of the Tour of Britain Women, outclimbing Rejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) on Saltburn Bank to take her first WorldTour victory, as Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) claimed the race lead.

After Charlotte Kool ramped up the pace in the small lead group, the young Canadian attacked as the leaders began the finishing circuit near Saltburn-by-the-Sea for the second and final time.

It was touch and go as the final ramp to the finish arrived, but Roldan held on to seal the win for Picnic-PostNL. Markus took second with Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) claiming third.

Behind the leaders, Megan Jastrab (Picnic PostNL) led the remnants of the chase group across the line, with Cat Ferguson finishing in fifth which saw her move up to fourth in the general classification. Ferguson is now just 14 seconds off Faulkner's lead with two stages remaining.

