Elisa Longo Borghini pips Kasia Niewiadoma on the line to win second Tour of Flanders

In-form Italian praises Lidl-Trek team after repeating feat she achieved in 2015

Elisa Longo Borghini at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
published

Nine years after she first won the race, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) returned to the top step of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, this time resplendent in the Italian tricolore

The 32-year-old, who struggled with injury and illness last season, looked back to her best, sprinting beyond Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the final meters to seal the win for Lidl-Trek. 

