Welsh Grand Départ for first ever Tour of Britain Women, British Cycling confirms

Race will get underway in Welshpool before concluding in Greater Manchester four days later

Elisa Longo Borghini
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
By Tom Thewlis
published

The first edition of the Tour of Britain Women will start in mid-Wales before concluding in Manchester, British Cycling confirmed on Monday.

As first reported by Cycling Weekly, the opening stage will take place between Welshpool and Llandudno before moving on to Wrexham for the start and finish of stage two.

