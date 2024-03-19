Talks underway to take Tour of Britain Women to Wales this year

Talks are currently underway to take the shortened Tour of Britain Women to Wales this June.

Sources told Cycling Weekly last week that discussions were currently being held between Wrexham County Borough Council and British Cycling in relation to Wrexham hosting the start of the race on the second stage.

This was confirmed by Wrexham Council on Monday morning. A spokesperson for the council told Cycling Weekly that talks were ongoing but no contracts had been inked as of yet.

"The Council has been approached by British Cycling and we are currently in discussions, but no formal agreement or commitment has been reached at this point," the spokesperson said.

It's understood that similar formal negotiations are being held by British Cycling officials with Powys Council regarding the opening stage finishing in Llandudno after starting in mid-Wales. Possible locations for the start of stage one include both Welshpool and Newtown.

This year will mark the first occasion that British Cycling has organised the Tour of Britain Women, after the event was rebranded in house by the national governing body after the demise of the former promoter of the Women’s Tour, SweetSpot.

The final edition of the Women’s Tour visited Wales for two stages. Stages four and five took place in the country with the latter finishing on the Black Mountain in the Brecon Beacons. Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini took the stage before going on to win the race overall.

A shortened version of the new BC managed race is due to take place in June on the usual dates occupied by the former Women’s Tour on the UCI calendar.

After both the Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain were brought back under British Cycling management, BC CEO Jon Dutton admitted that the governing body was in a “race against time” to stage the women’s race in the summer.

Cycling Weekly understands that despite positive negotiations taking place with a variety of stakeholders, nothing has been formally agreed regarding the location of any possible stages as of yet. The race also still lacks major commercial partners.

The national federation has held two business networking events in both London and Manchester in recent weeks in an attempt to attract potential sponsors for both the women’s and men’s races. The London event was held in the BAFTA building in Piccadilly.

It's understood that the overall response to British Cycling's search for potential sponsorship has been positive but nothing has as of yet been formalised.

BC's major events arm, headed up by Jonathan Day, is now formally in charge of staging both the men's and women's events, and the former Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal, Rod Ellingworth, has been appointed the new race director for both races.

Cycling Weekly approached British Cycling for comment in relation to this story.