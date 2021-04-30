British Cycling
As the governing body for cycling in Great Britain, British Cycling administers most competitive cycling in the UK, as well as the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.
Based at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester - a velodrome built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games - British Cycling is headed up by president Bob Howden.
Be it road, track, cyclocross, BMX or mountain biking, British Cycling covers it all and is Britain's representative at the UCI.
Latest
British Cycling joins social media boycott to protest online abuse towards athletes
British Cycling will join the upcoming social media boycott to protest the online abuse athletes face.
WADA investigating UK Anti-Doping after allegedly allowing British Cycling to conduct own drug inquest
After a 2010 sample from a prominent rider returned trace amounts of the steroid nandralone, it is alleged UKAD allowed British Cycling to conduct their own private investigation into the matter
By Jonny Long •
Richard Freeman permanently struck off over testosterone delivery
Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off after ordering a testosterone package delivered to British Cycling headquarters in 2011.
By Alex Ballinger •
Has anyone heard from Dave Brailsford?
Brailsford's long-time team doctor, Richard Freeman, has been found guilty of ordering testosterone, but the boss remains silent
By Jonny Long •
Dr Richard Freeman speaks out: 'I am not a doping doctor'
Freeman continues to protest his innocence despite being found guilty by the GMC of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it was to dope a rider
By Jonny Long •
British Cycling brand Freeman guilty verdict 'extremely disturbing'
"This is a day for sober reflection," says the governing body
By Jonny Long •
'I was used as a scapegoat' says Shane Sutton after Freeman guilty verdict
Shane Sutton maintains that neither he nor Dave Brailsford knew about the testosterone order
By Jonny Long •
British Cycling told riders 'not to divulge details' of 100-person Manchester training event
The governing body has defended the 'simulated Olympic competition' as being within the government lockdown guidance
By Jonny Long •
Cycling groups ask for urgent clarification over ‘stay local’ guidance during lockdown
Cycling groups have written to the government for urgent clarification over the ‘stay local’ guidance for exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.
By Alex Ballinger •
British Cycling announces staffing restructure in men's sprint team for Tokyo Olympics
British Cycling have announced a staff restructure of the men's sprint team after the dismissal of Kevin Stewart in late 2020 due to gross misconduct
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •