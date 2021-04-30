British Cycling

As the governing body for cycling in Great Britain, British Cycling administers most competitive cycling in the UK, as well as the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Based at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester - a velodrome built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games - British Cycling is headed up by president Bob Howden.

Be it road, track, cyclocross, BMX or mountain biking, British Cycling covers it all and is Britain's representative at the UCI.

Latest

British Cycling joins social media boycott to protest online abuse towards athletes 

British Cycling will join the upcoming social media boycott to protest the online abuse athletes face.

