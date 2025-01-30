British Continental team insist they will race in 2025 despite fraud accusations against Swiss backer

Hess Cycling say allegations against team owner are part of a wider 'smear campaign'

Hess cycling team
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

British Continental team Hess Cycling have dismissed fraud allegations against the team's backer, London-based Swiss businessman Rolf Hess, and insist that they will race as planned in the coming season.

Reports recently emerged that entrepreneur Rolf Hess is currently under investigation in Spain after allegations of fraud were made against his firm, United Global Water Holdings Limited (UGW).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like