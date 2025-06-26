Lance Armstrong's sponsorship involvement with new American pro team currently not affected by lifetime ban from cycling

Armstrong’s The Move podcast is a sponsor of George Hincapie’s Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Lance Armstrong
Armstrong [centre] with Hincapie [right] during the Tour de France in 2009
Lance Armstrong's apparent involvement with George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team is currently outside of UCI jurisdiction meaning his lifetime ban from the sport is "not implicated" as things stand, the US anti-doping agency [USADA] has said.

The logo of The Move podcast, a joint venture between Hincapie and Armstrong, can clearly be seen on the jersey designs for the new project which is aiming to start life as a UCI Pro Team in 2026. The team has aspirations of reaching the Tour de France within the next five years.

