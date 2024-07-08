Bradley Wiggins joins Lance Armstrong for Tour de France podcast
The former Tour de France winner will be appearing on The Move for the next week
Sir Bradley Wiggins will be a special guest on Lance Armstrong's podcast, The Move, for the next week, it was revealed on Sunday.
Wiggins, the winner of the 2012 Tour de France, suggested to Cycling Weekly last month that he had a job lined up for the French Grand Tour, and has now appeared in his first podcast alongside Armstrong, discussing stage nine of the race.
Armstrong won seven Tours de France between 1999 and 2005, only to later have his yellow jerseys removed and his results scrubbed after a lengthy doping investigation and an admission that he took performance-enhancing drugs.
The Move, recorded in Aspen, Colorado, sees the American talk about the current world of professional cycling, joined by former teammate George Hincapie, and JB Hager. The website describes it as "an incisive perspective on the Tour de France and cycling, triathlon and endurance sports with special guest appearances, course previews and race analysis inside these worlds of suffering and splendor like no one else".
Wiggins is far from the only former or current rider to take part in the programme, with Mark Cavendish and Matteo Jorgenson among the active sportsmen to call into the show during this Tour.
Wiggins arrived in the USA to take part in the podcast on Saturday - after apparently dealing with some visa issues - and will be staying there during his guest appearances on the show. Hincapie described him as a "very nice guy, very funny".
"My son did all the logistics for me, Ben..." Wiggins explained. "He's been fathering me a lot recently."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Wiggins' appearance on the podcast follows widely reported financial issues. He has also spoken before of struggling with his mental health since leaving professional cycling.
In early June, The Times reported that Wiggins had been declared bankrupt, after going through financial difficulties with his company. When asked for comment in November last year, Wiggins told Cycling Weekly his financial difficulties were “a very historical matter that involves professional negligence from [others] that has left a s***pile with my name at the front of it to deal with.”
"I've experienced both sides of the coin," Wiggins said on the podcast. "When you retire, you don't know what to do with yourself... Since I was 13, all I had been was a cyclist. I went through this transition period, and your mental health is a lot better when you're working out every day. It was about working out a new equilibrium. I have to find a healthy balance, where you can train, but it doesn't have to be for something."
The five-time Olympic gold medal winner also revealed that he has taken up a new sport in the last year. He previously attempted to get into rowing in order to fill the space that was left by cycling.
"I took up boxing a year ago, in an attempt to learn something new, also to face my fears a bit," Wiggins said. "I'm quite anti-confrontational. I guess that's one of the fears, actually getting in the ring and fighting someone."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'Student loans were my income': Meet the Tour de France jersey wearer who was a club cyclist 18 months ago
Little was known about Frank van den Broek even one year ago, but now he looks set to be one of the season's rising stars
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tour de France peloton reacts to a ‘vicious, brutal and slapstick’ gravel stage
Does gravel belong in the Tour de France? The jury is still out
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Bradley Wiggins declared bankrupt - reports
The Tour de France winner was in an Individual Voluntary Arrangement since 2020
By Adam Becket Published
-
Anti-doping investigation reveals riders could still be manipulating the system to avoid detection
Full report from Operación Ilex reveals that lack of overnight and weekend lab testing in Spain makes performance enhancing drugs increasingly difficult to detect
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Lance Armstrong plays astronaut on reality TV show; does he have the right stuff to win?
Lance Armstrong, the disgraced pro cyclist, is one of 12 celebs competing for the title ‘brightest star in the galaxy’ on Fox' Stars on Mars
By Greg Kaplan Published
-
Bradley Wiggins says he suffered ‘borderline rape’ during three years of 'abuse' by coach
Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Wiggins says he now “hates cycling” and only ever used the sport as a distraction
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Bradley Wiggins might not be a TV pundit for much longer: 'I just want a normal job really'
Tour de France champion says that he doesn't still want to be on Eurosport in 10 years, and he thought about being a social worker
By Adam Becket Published
-
CW Live: Chris Froome targets return to 'top level'; UCI tightens ITT rules; Strava responds to price hike criticism; Topless protesters arrested at TDU; Tributes paid to Lieuwe Westra; Scott recalls 'cracking' bikes; Toon Aerts the PE teacher
The latest news in the world of cycling
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Bradley Wiggins: Abuse contributed to making me a great cyclist
The Tour de France winner is part of a new NSPCC campaign to help people spot the signs of child abuse
By Adam Becket Published
-
Is Bradley Wiggins Rubbish on ITV's The Masked Singer? We investigate
The wheely bin character was tipped to be the Olympian by one of the judges on the Saturday night TV show
By Adam Becket Published