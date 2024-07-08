Bradley Wiggins joins Lance Armstrong for Tour de France podcast

The former Tour de France winner will be appearing on The Move for the next week

Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Sir Bradley Wiggins will be a special guest on Lance Armstrong's podcast, The Move, for the next week, it was revealed on Sunday.

Wiggins, the winner of the 2012 Tour de France, suggested to Cycling Weekly last month that he had a job lined up for the French Grand Tour, and has now appeared in his first podcast alongside Armstrong, discussing stage nine of the race.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

