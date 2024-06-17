Exclusive: Cycling was a 'great distraction' says Bradley Wiggins as he opens up about trauma and mental health

Tour de France winner says he has found a "happy balance" with cycling in his life

Bradley Wiggins at the Cambridge Union
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

“It was a great distraction for everything else in my life that normal people would get time to get over,” says Sir Bradley Wiggins of his professional cycling career. Almost eight years after his retirement, Wiggins is still trying to redefine his relationship with the sport and is working through personal issues and trauma that span back even farther.

“I’ve always been around cycling and as much as I’ve tried to push it away in the past, I realised that it’s always going to be there,” he says. Indeed, Wiggins has had a tumultuous time finding his space within the cycling - and larger - world since his retirement in 2016. There have been angry rants about how much he hates cycling, but then on the flipside he has also indulged in nostalgic trips down memory lane on stage as he tours around the country speaking.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Amy Sedghi
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸