'I was doing loads of cocaine... my kids were going to put me into rehab': Bradley Wiggins on recreational drug use, Lance Armstrong's help and finding a new love for cycling

Wiggins opens up on the personal trauma which engulfed him post-retirement and put him in some 'very dangerous' situations after he became addicted to cocaine

Bradley Wiggins at the Cambridge Union
Nearly ten years on from his retirement, Sir Bradley Wiggins is a different man to the figure whose image was everywhere during the golden summer of 2012. The summer he became British cycling’s poster boy after winning the Tour de France and gold at the London Olympics. Instead of the flamboyant, outspoken figure that he once seemed to be, he now appears gentle, reflective and astonishingly open after revealing that he has spent many years living with deep personal trauma which he is still dealing with.

Among those supporting him through troubled times is Lance Armstrong, who is funding rehab for the former BBC sports personality of the year.

