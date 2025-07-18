The middle-aged punk rocker who forged a press card to follow the Tour de France

Johnny Green, former road manager of The Clash, followed the Tour in 2004 and wrote one of the most revealing books on the sport you could read.

Johnny Green at the 2004 Tour de France: Push yourself a little bit harder
Thor Hushovd, Lance Armstrong and Tom Boonen line up at the stage start
(Image credit: Earl Green)
By
published

Johnny Green shifted nervously in the queue for official media accreditation at the Grand Départ of the 2004 Tour de France in Liège, Belgium. While the journalists around him discussed the possibility of Lance Armstrong winning a record-breaking sixth Tour, the return of the peloton’s ‘bad boy’ Mario Cipollini, the prospects of debutants Fabian Cancellara and Thomas Voeckler or the time trial up Alpe d’Huez scheduled for stage 16, Green was distracted by other matters.

His ‘press card’ had been supplied by his friend, ‘Frank the Forger’, and there was still an outstanding arrest warrant for him in Belgium. Green wasn’t a member of the press pack. He was a middle-aged punk rocker and former road manager of The Clash who, nearly 30 years earlier, had crashed into a traffic bollard while driving the band from a gig just outside Liege.

