'He's a cycling rockstar': Jonathan Milan hails the coming battle with Tadej Pogačar for the Tour de France green jersey

Italian has a comfortable lead after winning stage 17 – but there are tough times ahead

jonathan milan tadej pogacar tour de france 2025 stage 16
Best of frenemies? Tadej Pogačar and Jonathan Milan before stage 16
Jonathan Milan is determined to take the green jersey all the way to Paris, but would face a stiff challenge from "cycling rockstar" Tadej Pogačar over the coming difficult days on the Tour de France.

The Italian was speaking after winning stage 17 at Valence, where he sprinted to a second stage victory – this one in the pouring rain after a chaotic final. As well as the 50 winner's points, he had also chalked up 11 points earlier in the day after placing fifth in the intermediate sprint during the lumpy stage.

