Primož Roglič: ‘It’s nice to have the jersey but the goal is to have it at the end in Rome’

New Giro d'Italia leader says he's expecting Mads Pedersen to strike back on stage three

Primož Roglič is back in pink after winning the Giro in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

One second made all of the difference for Primož Roglič. The Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe team leader missed out on victory in the Giro d’Italia’s stage two time trial by a mere second – or by 24 hundredths, to be exact – but claimed the leader’s jersey by that same amount. Finishing an extremely close second to Josh Tarling in the TT put the Slovenian veteran back in pink jersey he won in 2023 and suggested that he’s right on track to repeat that triumph.

Typically, though, Roglič wasn’t going to get carried away either by his capture of the Giro’s lead or by the significant time he had gained on many of his GC rivals. “I’m happy, definitely,” he said of taking the jersey. “You don’t really plan it. You dreaming about having it, fighting for it, having it in Rome.”

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

