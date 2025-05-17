‘An indescribable emotion’ - Italian veteran Diego Ulissi seals dream to wear pink on home roads during Giro d'Italia gravel stage

The XDS-Astana rider took over the pink jersey from Primož Roglič on stage 8

Diego Ulissi kisses pink jersey
It's the first time that Ulissi has worn the Maglia Rosa in his long career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published

There were two battles ongoing during the Giro d’Italia’s blistering stage eight through the Apennines. Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) took the stage win, but Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana) sealed his childhood dream in the autumn of his career by ripping the famous Maglia Rosa off the back of Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

The veteran Italian, eight times a Giro d’Italia stage winner, finished third from the breakaway on the 197km stage between Giulianova and Castelraimondo, but managed to overhaul his pre-stage deficit of 4:01 to take the Giro lead for the first time in his career.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

