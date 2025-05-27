Christian Scaroni climbs to Giro d'Italia stage 16 win as Isaac del Toro clings onto race lead after GC shakeup

Race leader loses over a minute to Richard Carapaz and also loses time to Simon Yates as Juan Ayuso drops out of contention

Christian Scaroni led home an XDS Astana one-two on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia, as the general classification was shaken up on a brutal day in the mountains.

The Italian escaped with teammate Lorenzo Fortunato on the final climb of the Passo San Valentino, after they had survived from the day's break. Fortunato, in the blue jersey for leading the mountains classification, allowed the win to go to Scaroni at the finish.

