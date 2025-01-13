Giro d'Italia 2025 route: white roads, twin time trials and a huge final week await in May

The three-day Albanian start could shape things early, too

Tadej Pogacar Giro d&#039;Italia podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

James Shrubsall
By
published
in News

With a brace of time trials, gravelly nods to the Classics and a final week that is liable to turn the race on its head, this year's Giro d'Italia looks to be one not to miss.

As has already been announced, the Italian Grand Tour, which begins on May 9 and is the first of the season, features an Albanian Grande Partenza. It will spend three days in its eastern neighbour, with a 13.7km time trial sandwiched between two hilly stages.

Giro d'Italia 2025 route
StageDayStartFinishDistanceType
19 MayDurrësTirana164kmFlat
210 MayTiranaTirana13.7kmITT
311 MayVlorëVlorë160kmHilly
413 MayAlberobelloLecce187kmFlat
514 MayCegli MessapicaMatera144kmHilly/Flat
615 MayPotenzaNapoli226kmHilly
716 MayCastel Di SangroTagliocozzo168kmMountains
817 MayGiulianovaCastelraimondo197kmHilly
918 MayGubbioSiena181kmHilly
1020 MayLuccaPisa28.6kmITT
1121 MayViareggioCastelnovo ne'Monti185kmHilly
1222 MayModenaViadana172kmHilly
1323 MayRovigoVincenza180kmHilly
1424 MayTrevisoNova Gorica / Gorizia186kmFlat
1525 MayFiume VenetoAsiago214kmMountains
1627 MayPiazzolo sul BrentaSan Valentino199kmMountains
1728 MaySan Michele All'adigeBormio154kmMountains
1829 MayMorbegnoCesano Maderno144kmFlat
1930 MayBiellaChampoluc166kmMountains
2031 MayVerresSestriere203kmMountains
211 JuneRomeRome141kmFlat

