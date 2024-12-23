Giro d’Italia 2025 to start in Albania

Two road stages and an individual time trial to take place across three days of racing in Balkan country

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The start of the 2025 Giro d’Italia will take place in Albania, the race’s organiser confirmed on Monday. RCS Sport is still set to release the full race route for next year, in a ceremony in Rome on 13 January.

Two road stages and an individual time trial will take place in the Balkan country when the race gets underway on 9 May before a transfer across the Adriatic sea and a rest day in Puglia three days later.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis