Giro d'Italia 2025 start list: Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman lead Ineos Grenadiers

We are a week away from the Giro d'Italia, and the first names on the start list are being announced.

The opening team to be named is Ineos Grenadiers, who will be led by former winner Egan Bernal and Dutch climber Thymen Arensman, who has twice finished sixth on GC.

The pair will be joined by Brandon Rivera, Lucas Hamilton, Josh Tarling, Jonathan Castroviejo, Ben Turner, and Kim Heiduk, with Tarling eyeing up the two individual time trials as opportunities for stage wins.

Bernal won the 2021 Giro d'Italia, and started the year in great form, winning both the road race and time trial at the Colombian nationals, before he was injured in a crash.

"We’ve got a really balanced squad for this year’s edition, with guys who can support in the mountains and others who can look for opportunities for stage wins," the Colombian said. "The team is hungry and we are going to be coming out fighting every day."

Arensman finished sixth overall last year, with his teammate Geraint Thomas finished third; with the latter absent, he steps up to co-leadership.

"The Giro has been a big goal for me since the winter," the 25-year-old explained. "I have some great memories from this race and always really love racing in Italy. The route is challenging but exciting, with a good mix of terrains and some interesting time trials, so I’m really happy to be going back and to be racing alongside Egan and such a strong group of riders."

Ineos' performance director, Dr Scott Drawer, said: "This Giro team is a strong blend of experience and emerging talent. We’re here to race smart, race hard, and to try to put ourselves in contention for the maglia rosa...

"We’ve been racing this season with a bit more freedom, creativity and adaptability and this Giro squad and the staff supporting them will be carrying that momentum into the race."

Below we have listed the teams for the 108th Giro d'Italia, along with those confirmed to race so far.

Giro d'Italia 2025 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain-Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

dsm-firmenich PostNL

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

BERNAL Egan (Col)

ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (Spa)

HAMILTON Lucas (Aus)

RIVERA Brandon Smith (Col)

HEIDUK Kim (Deu)

TARLING Joshua (GBr)

TURNER Ben (GBr)

Jayco-AlUla

Intermarché-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Lidl-Trek

Movistar

Polti VisitMalta

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

PIDCOCK Tom (GBr)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

ROGLIČ Primoz (Slo)

Soudal Quick-Step

Tudor Pro Cycling

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

AYUSO Juan (Spa)

YATES Adam (GBr)



Visma-Lease a Bike

VAN AERT Wout (Bel)

KOOIJ Olav (Ned)

YATES Simon (GBr)

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

XDS Astana