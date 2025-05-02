Giro d'Italia 2025 start list: Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman lead Ineos Grenadiers

All the teams and riders for the 108th Giro d'Italia

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty)
Adam Becket
By
published

We are a week away from the Giro d'Italia, and the first names on the start list are being announced.

The opening team to be named is Ineos Grenadiers, who will be led by former winner Egan Bernal and Dutch climber Thymen Arensman, who has twice finished sixth on GC.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

