Tom Pidcock to ride Giro d'Italia - 'I’m motivated to make the most of it'

Tom Pidcock has said he is "motivated to make the most" of the chance provided to him to ride the Giro d'Italia after his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team received a wildcard invite.

The British rider had shaped his schedule around the possibility of riding the Giro in May, an opportunity that was confirmed on Monday after his squad were announced as one of four invited teams to the Italian Grand Tour.

Alongside Israel-Premier Tech, four extra ProTeams - Tudor Pro Cycling, Polti VisitMalta and VF Group Bardiani CSF-Faizanè - received invites to the event after the UCI ruled to increase the number of teams allowed to compete from 22 to 23.

"I think it is a fantastic opportunity for us as a team," Pidcock said. "It’s what we have wanted to be a part of since I joined this team, and now it’s become a reality. I think it’s going to be a pretty exciting race with lots of different opportunities. I am looking forward to racing with the team and showcasing our partners, especially Q36.5 as an Italian brand. I’m glad we have this opportunity, and I’m motivated to make the most of it."

The 25-year-old has never ridden the elite Giro, but won the under-23 edition, otherwise known as the ‘Baby Giro’, in 2020; he is a Tour de France stage winner, however.

Pidcock moved to Q36.5 - a ProTeam - from Ineos Grenadiers over the winter, a move which meant he would now be reliant on invites in order to ride the biggest races. It was already a fait accompli that neither he or his team would be at this year's Tour de France, and so the Giro was decided as the target instead. The Tour's three invited teams will be Uno-X Mobility, Tudor Pro Cycling, and TotalEnergies.

This season, Pidcock has already won the AlUla Tour and a stage in the Ruta del Sol in February. He also finished second at Strade Bianche and achieved sixth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico. His performance at Strade Bianche - a race he has won in the past - will be relevant on stage nine of this year's Giro, which also finishes in Siena.

The 2025 Giro d'Italia begins on 9 May 2025, with a Grande Partenza in Albania. After three days in Albania, the peloton will be back in Italy for the 108th edition of the race which concludes on 1 June. Pidcock is unlikely to go for general classification, along with the likes of Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but will be targeting multiple stage wins.

"I am really happy we received this invitation, and I would like to thank RCS for inviting us. It’s truly a privilege to be a part of the Corsa Rosa this year," Q36.5's boss Doug Ryder said.

"With seven victories so far this season, we have demonstrated what we are capable of. Starting our first Grand Tour as Q36.5 Pro Cycling is a dream come true.

"Our connection to Italy runs deep, with our title partner, Q36.5, a high-performance cycling apparel brand based in Italy, now set to be showcased in the country’s most prestigious race.

"Looking at the course, I believe it suits our riders well, particularly our team leader, Tom Pidcock, who has already shown his strength on Italian roads this year in Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico. While there are specific stages we are especially excited about, above all, I am incredibly proud of our team, our staff, and the founding partners who have supported us on this journey to the highest levels of the sport."