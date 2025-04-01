Tom Pidcock to ride Giro d'Italia - 'I’m motivated to make the most of it'

Briton's Q36.5 team one of four wildcard invites to this year's Giro after wildcard ruling

Tom Pidcock waves to the crowd at the start of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock has said he is "motivated to make the most" of the chance provided to him to ride the Giro d'Italia after his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team received a wildcard invite.

The British rider had shaped his schedule around the possibility of riding the Giro in May, an opportunity that was confirmed on Monday after his squad were announced as one of four invited teams to the Italian Grand Tour.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

