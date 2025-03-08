'I came pretty close' - Tom Pidcock left with mixed feelings after finishing second to Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche

Pidcock explains he didn’t want to ‘take advantage’ of world champion’s 'unfortunate' crash

Tom Pidcock at Strade Bianche 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

“Bittersweet” was the word Tom Pidcock used to describe his emotions after Strade Bianche, where he went toe-to-toe with Tadej Pogačar, and ultimately finished second.

The 25-year-old vowed pre-race that he would do his best to rival the world champion, and delivered on his promise, attacking alongside him inside 80km to go.



Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

Latest
