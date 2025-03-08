'I came pretty close' - Tom Pidcock left with mixed feelings after finishing second to Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche
Pidcock explains he didn’t want to ‘take advantage’ of world champion’s 'unfortunate' crash
“Bittersweet” was the word Tom Pidcock used to describe his emotions after Strade Bianche, where he went toe-to-toe with Tadej Pogačar, and ultimately finished second.
The 25-year-old vowed pre-race that he would do his best to rival the world champion, and delivered on his promise, attacking alongside him inside 80km to go.
After Pogačar crashed and rejoined the front of the race, Pidcock was then the last rider to hold his wheel, but couldn’t respond to an attack 20km from the line. The Brit, once a winner in Siena, went on to roll across the finish line one minute and 24 seconds down.
Asked to sum up his feelings afterwards, Pidcock said: “I’m quite tired, to be honest. Of course, I wanted to try and win. I think I did a good performance, let’s be honest. I came pretty close… I’m happy, but at the same time, I’m of course disappointed.”
Most of the attention in the build-up to the race focused on the world champion, but it was Pidcock who made the initial accelerations, and found himself leading solo after Pogačar’s crash.
The moment, Pidcock said, was “unfortunate” for his opponent, and after initially surging on, he chose to slow and wait.
“When he crashed, of course I carried on,” The Q36.5 rider said. “I didn’t know what was happening, but he was back on his bike, coming back, so of course I waited. He’s a competitor, he’s world champion, we respect that. You wait regardless of whether he’s world champion or not. He made a mistake, this is not how you take advantage in a race.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“Of course, it was still a long way to go, so obviously I didn’t want to ride that far on my own,” he added with a smile.
Pogačar’s win brought his third triumph at Strade Bianche, having already won the race in 2022 and 2024. His success follows a remarkable season last year, in which he collected 25 victories, including the 'Triple Crown' of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and UCI World Championships.
“No one else has followed Tadej yet this year, or last year, apart from the Tour de France,” Pidcock said in Siena. “I’m happy. It’s a good step, but he still attacked and rode off. It’s bittersweet.”
Second best from a field of 174, the Brit's performance was testament to his renewed form this season, already with four wins to his name after leaving Ineos Grenadiers for Q36.5.
"We’re definitely going in the right direction," he said. "I’m enjoying this team, [having a] new coach, nutritionist, and doing the basics as well as possible since December, three months."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Race to the Sun
All the key information on broadcasters and live streams for Paris-Nice from March 9-16, so you can watch the major spring stage race in France from anywhere.
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Not the best way to win a race' - Tadej Pogačar comes back from dramatic crash to claim third Strade Bianche victory
World champion in 'a lot of pain' after falling into a ditch
By Tom Davidson Published