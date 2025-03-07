'There's nothing we can do' - Tadej Pogačar is 'almost impossible to beat', says Alberto Bettiol

The world champion is the overwhelming favourite to win Strade Bianche on Saturday

Tadej Pogacar winning on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There’s no shame in finishing second to Tadej Pogačar – that’s the message from XDS Astana’s Alberto Bettiol, who has said the world champion is “almost impossible to beat” in the lead-up to Strade Bianche.

Pogačar is the overwhelming favourite to win the Italian Classic on Saturday, having already won it twice in his career with long-range attacks. Faced with the prospect of another Slovenian onslaught, Bettiol said “there’s nothing we can do” to stave it off.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

