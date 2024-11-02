Tadej Pogačar 'unbeatable', says Primož Roglič, but winning the Tour de France doesn't keep him up at night

Speaking at Saitama, the Slovenian also described the 'completely new way of racing' Pogačar had ushered in

Primoz Roglic 2024 Saitama Criterium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Tadej Pogačar in his current guise is unbeatable, says his countryman and rival Primož Roglič, as he weighed up the 2025 season ahead of Saturday's Saitama Criterium in Japan.

Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) conceded the UAE Team Emirates rider had a couple of gears more, but added that he was concentrating on his own condition and challenges.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

