How to watch Strade Bianche 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Italian gravel Classic

Strade Bianche, the second WorldTour one-day race of the season, has quickly become one of the best races of the year in its short lifetime. Iconic for its white roads - the eponymous strade bianche - the event takes place over sectors of white gravel roads before finishing in Siena. Its known for its beauty as well as its brutality.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Strade Bianche wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Strade Bianche 2025

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Max (from $9.99/mon)

Max (from $9.99/mon) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (Free)

SBS (Free) Free live stream: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium)

SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Can I watch Strade Bianche for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium can watch Strade Bianche for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, Strade Bianche will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Head to SBS On Demand to start streaming.

In Italy, the race is with public broadcaster RAI on their RAI Play web player, while Flemish and French speaking Belgians are both catered for through VRT/Sporza and RTBF/Auvio respectively.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Strade Bianche while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

How to watch Strade Bianche in the UK

In the UK, Strade Bianche will be shown on TNT Sports 3. This is a Warner Bros. Discovery's premium channel, which absorbed Eurosport's listings at the start of the month.

Strade Bianche can also be streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month – it used to be £6.99.

TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but customers can get the channels cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

How to watch Strade Bianche in the US and Canada

For viewers in the US, this year's coverage of Strade Bianche is on Max.

Subscriptions are somewhat confusing, but right now start from $9.99 a month. In theory you need the B/R Sports add-on, which is another $9.99, but right now Max aren't enforcing this. That's because they're rolling it into a new $15.99 a month plan. Is that a discount or a price hike? Depends which way you look at it.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the race in Canada (but US Flobikes subscribers will be locked out for rights reasons). Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

What to expect at Strade Bianche

Strade Bianche is the second step in the Classics season, a warm-up for what's later to come in the season, but also a fantastic event in and of itself. It's such a good race that many think it should be the sixth Monument, elevating it to the same status as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

The defending champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be on the start line, alongside 2023 winner Tom Pidcock (Q36.5). In the women's race, there is no Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) but there are former champions Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

Last year, Pogačar attacked to victory from 80km out, so many will be hoping for closer men's edition this year, while it'll be a battle of the Tour de France Femmes contenders in the women's, through Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

What time is Strade Bianche on? Schedule

The coverage of Strade Bianche in the UK runs from 10.30am-1pm GMT for the women's race, followed by 1pm-4.30pm GMT for the men's race.

In the US, Strade will be live at 5.30am-8am for the women's event, and 8am-11:30am (ET).