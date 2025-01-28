Eurosport is closing down in the UK - cycling is about to get a lot more expensive to watch

Live cycling is about to get a lot more expensive to watch in the UK, as it joins the premium channels alongside football and rugby.

From 28 February 2025, Eurosport will disappear in the UK and Ireland, and cycling will move to TNT Sports. The decision was made by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of the two channels, in a plan to align its sports offerings in a “single destination”.

As a result, cycling will be put behind a larger paywall. The cost of a TNT Sports subscription is £30.99, although this is available cheaper as an add-on to other TV packages. Until now, Eurosport has been offered at no extra cost to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers in the UK.

WBD has also confirmed that it will provide no free-to-air live coverage of the Tour de France in the UK from 2026, when its exclusive rights deal becomes effective.

“The new home of cycling in the UK is going to be TNT Sports,” Scott Young, group senior vice president of WBD Sports Europe told the media in a presentation. “There is going to be a price rise for this premium sports channel. What we’ve looked at is creating value for money, taking the most premium sports properties as possible and creating the adjacency, creating a sports ecosystem where you get value.”

To watch cycling, fans will have to opt into the complete TNT Sports package. Eurosport 1 and 2 will vanish from the TV listings at the end of next month, and cycling will instead be merged into the existing four TNT Sports channels.

Customers who use the Discovery+ app will also witness a price hike, and will have to swap from the standard £6.99 a month package to the £30.99 premium package if they want to continue to watch live cycling.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re building out the best sports and entertainment profile we have in this country,” Young said. “People can choose to make their decision as to how they want to engage with us in the short term. We are investing in cycling.

“What’s more important is the ecosystem of sports content in this market, and for sports fans now to come to one destination, and not try and pick which destination they’ve got to go to.”

Some cycling content will be broadcast on WBD’s free-to-air channels, such as Quest and DMAX. This will not include live cycling, but rather highlights shows of the Grand Tours, and a new hour-long programme called ‘The Ultimate Cycling Show’, hosted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe, and scheduled to debut this 27 February on Quest.

When do the changes come into effect?

The changes will take place on 28 February 2025, when Eurosport 1 and 2 will disappear from the TV listings in the UK and Ireland, and cycling will migrate to TNT Sports.

How will I be able to watch live cycling in the UK?

To watch live cycling, you will need a linear subscription to TNT Sports, or a digital subscription to Discovery+. Both platforms are run by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and will broadcast every race of the men’s and women’s WorldTours.

Viewers will be able to watch the Tour de France for free this year on ITV; however, this is the final year the race will be broadcast on the channel, as WBD has earned exclusive rights from 2026.

How much is a TNT Sports subscription?

A TNT Sports subscription is £30.99 a month, but it is available cheaper with certain TV packages.

Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

Can I still watch live cycling on Discovery+?

Yes, but you will need to upgrade your package. Live cycling is currently covered in the standard £6.99 a month plan, but it will be moved into the £30.99 a month premium deal from 28 Feb 2025.

How can I watch racing highlights?

Racing highlights will continue to be available on WBD’s YouTube channel and social media pages. They will also be shown on Quest, a free-to-air channel within WBD’s portfolio.

As part of the update, WBD is also launching a new hour-long weekly programme, ‘The Ultimate Cycling Show’, which will be hosted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe. The first episode will air on 27 February on Quest.

Will the Tour de France be free-to-air?

The Tour de France will not be free-to-air on TNT Sports, nor will there be live coverage of the race on any of WBD’s other channels. “It is not on our road map,” said Scott Young, senior vice president of WBD Sports Europe.

The Tour will, however, be available to watch for free on ITV this year. This will be the final year the channel shows the race, as WBD has signed an exclusive rights deal in the UK from 2026.

Are other countries affected?

WBD’s new update affects viewers in the UK and Ireland. Other territories, such as France, Italy and Spain, will be unaffected, and will continue to have access to Eurosport.