Eurosport is closing down in the UK - cycling is about to get a lot more expensive to watch

Live cycling to be shown on TNT Sports from next month

Mathieu van der Poel being followed by a camera motorbike at Paris-Roubaix in 2024
Cycling fans will have to pay more to watch live racing in the UK
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson
By
published

Live cycling is about to get a lot more expensive to watch in the UK, as it joins the premium channels alongside football and rugby.

From 28 February 2025, Eurosport will disappear in the UK and Ireland, and cycling will move to TNT Sports. The decision was made by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of the two channels, in a plan to align its sports offerings in a “single destination”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1