No free-to-air live coverage of Tour de France in UK from 2026, broadcaster confirms

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) boss says free coverage of the Tour is “not on our road map”

Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France with a helicopter
Fans will lose free live coverage of the Tour de France from 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Providing free live coverage of the Tour de France is “not on the road map” of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), who will hold the exclusive rights to the race in the UK from next summer.

The deal, announced in October last year, will mark the end of free-to-air transmission of the Tour, which has been hosted on ITV for the last 25 years. There had been suggestions that it would continue in some format, but it has now been confirmed that there will only be highlights.

