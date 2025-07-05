TNT Sports drops normal ad-free Tour de France streaming option

Fans turning to Discovery+ in the UK to watch the Tour de France on Saturday had a surprise, with the ordinary ad-free stream no longer available.

In recent years, TV viewers subscribing to Eurosport, GCN+ or now Discovery+ have had the option online to watch races in full, without ads, without missing a second. For the 2025 Tour, while fans can watch the whole race live without ads via the new quad screen feature, it is not the ordinary stream, with the kilometres to go ticker.

The new quad screen feature shows four different streams at the same time constantly, allowing viewers to see different views of the race. However, the commentary cuts out during what would be ad breaks, and does not come with the usual graphics.

A spokesperson for TNT Sports confirmed to Cycling Weekly on Saturday afternoon that the ad-free stream for the Tour would be the multi-screen option. Fans wishing to watch the 'normal' stream on TNT Sports, Discovery+ or ITV will therefore have to deal with advert breaks.

This is the first Tour de France to be broadcast on TNT Sports after Eurosport's closure, with subscriptions online for Discovery+ with TNT Sports starting at £30.99 a month. This is also the final time that ITV show the race live or in highlight form, though, with Warner Bros. Discovery in sole possession of the rights from 2026 onwards. Only TNT Sports has the rights to show all of every stage.

Fans reacted with dismay to the lack of the usual ad-free option on Discovery+. While there was a multi-screen option at the Giro d'Italia in May, there was also an ad-free stream with just one view, with graphics and commentary throughout.

On X, Josh asked: "Anyone else not seeing the ad free version of the tour on TNT?" Steven Griffiths replied: "I’m not. This would be my final straw with TNT Sports if they’ve got rid of it." Hels Bels wrote: "I'm furious. And that multi screen is horrendous, they need to get rid of it and bring us a ad free normal stream."

Jon Burley added: "Ned Boulting's 'fan tour' podcast next year looks way more inviting than a Tour packed with ads and promos for other TNT sports for a whopping huge price. This is against everything the spirit of the Tour is about."

On Saturday, ITV Tour commentator Boulting announced plans for a new free audio and video show for the 2026 Tour onwards, NSF Live in France.

To discover how to watch the Tour de France in the UK and across the world, read our full streaming guide, or our guide on how to watch stage one.