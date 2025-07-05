TNT Sports drops normal ad-free Tour de France streaming option

New quad screen feature comes without ads, but fans can no longer watch ordinary stream ad-free

Quinn Simmons leads the peloton on stage one of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Fans turning to Discovery+ in the UK to watch the Tour de France on Saturday had a surprise, with the ordinary ad-free stream no longer available.

In recent years, TV viewers subscribing to Eurosport, GCN+ or now Discovery+ have had the option online to watch races in full, without ads, without missing a second. For the 2025 Tour, while fans can watch the whole race live without ads via the new quad screen feature, it is not the ordinary stream, with the kilometres to go ticker.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1