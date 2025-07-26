How to watch Tour de France stage 20: TV details, live streams, time schedule, for potential breakaway thriller

All the broadcast information for what should be an exciting penultimate day of racing

The profile for stage 20 of the Tour de France
Watch stage 20 of the Tour de France today for a potential breakaway thriller on the penultimate day of the race, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

At a glance

  • UK: ITV4, ITVX (free), TNT Sports 1, Discovery+
  • US: NBC, Peacock
  • Canada: Flobikes
  • Australia: SBS (free)
  • Anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Start

Finish (earliest)

France (local)

12:15 CET

15:12 CET

UK

11:15 BST

15:12 BST

US

06:15 ET

10:12 ET

Australia

20::15 AEST

00:12 AEST (Sunday)

