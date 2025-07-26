How to watch Tour de France stage 20: TV details, live streams, time schedule, for potential breakaway thriller

Watch stage 20 of the Tour de France today for a potential breakaway thriller on the penultimate day of the race, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The twentieth stage of the 2025 Tour de France gets underway at 11:15 UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 15:12 BST.

Stage 20 measures 184.2 kilometres, starting in Nantua and finishing in Pontarlier, with four categorised climbs on the menu but a route of near-constant undulations. Even flat routes on the penultimate day of the Tour are prone to breakaway success rather than bunch sprints, and the rugged parcours here means we should have an almighty breakaway battle.

The early climb of the Col de la Croix de la Serra will spark fireworks from the gun and it could be a relentless day of racing, with plenty of teams yet to get anything out the race and keen to get riders up front to play for the stage win later on.

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 20 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch stage 20 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 20 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 06:00 ET.

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 20 of the Tour de France, starting at 6am ET.

Watch Tour de France stage 20 in the UK

In the UK, stage 20 of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 13:00 BST, so the start of the stage will be missed.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway in both cases at 10:45am BST, so all of the stage will be covered.

Watch the Tour de France stage 20 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 20 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 19:55 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 20 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 20 of the Tour de France today, July 26, for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

Stage 20 of the Tour de France is on the ITV4 terrestrial TV channel and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Tour de France stage 20 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 20 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 12:15 CET 15:12 CET UK 11:15 BST 15:12 BST US 06:15 ET 10:12 ET Australia 20::15 AEST 00:12 AEST (Sunday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 20 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

In the UK, ITV is an exception, only firing up its coverage at 13:00, more than two hours into the stage. TNT Sports/Discovery+, however, are starting at 10:45am BST.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 06:00 ET, as does Flobikes' in Canada.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 20 of the Tour de France starts at 19:55 and finishes in the early hours of Sunday.

