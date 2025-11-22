Get set for the cyclo-cross season: This early Black Friday VPN deal will let you watch all the races from anywhere this season

The 2025/2026 cyclo-cross season is underway and it's set to ignite this weekend with the start of the top-tier series, the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, so now's the time to get your viewing arrangements sorted.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network), is a cyber-security tool that keeps you safe online and allows you to alter the digital location of your devices, thus bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms.

What this means when it comes to watching cyclo-cross is that you can access your usual streaming services, no matter where you're off on your travels between now and the end of the season.

Where to watch cyclo-cross this season

UK

As with all cycling coverage in the UK, TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+ (£30.99/month) have all the major cyclo-cross races covered this season, including the World Cup, Superprestige, and Exact Cross series.

USA

In the US, the Cyclo-cross World Cup is on Flobikes ($29.99/month), but the rest is mostly on HBO Max ($18.49/month)

Canada

Subscribers to Flobikes ($39.99/month)north of the border get a larger selection of races beyond the World Cups.

Free cyclo-cross coverage

There's loads of it about, depending on your location. You can watch every single UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race for free thanks to the UCI YouTube channel – geo-restrictions apply, so it won't work on the UK and is only occasionally open to those in the US. There is also widespread free-to-air cyclo-cross coverage in Europe, with NOS in the Netherlands and Sporza in Belgium showing most important races.