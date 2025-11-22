Get set for the cyclo-cross season: This early Black Friday VPN deal will let you watch all the races from anywhere this season

You can get up to 74% off NordVPN, allowing you to watch your streaming services wherever you are in the world

Xan Crees racing cyclocross and gravel
(Image credit: Gina Ball, Spectra Racing)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

The 2025/2026 cyclo-cross season is underway and it's set to ignite this weekend with the start of the top-tier series, the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, so now's the time to get your viewing arrangements sorted.

Want to know more? Should I use a VPN to watch cycling

Where to watch cyclo-cross this season

UK

As with all cycling coverage in the UK, TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+ (£30.99/month) have all the major cyclo-cross races covered this season, including the World Cup, Superprestige, and Exact Cross series.

USA

In the US, the Cyclo-cross World Cup is on Flobikes ($29.99/month), but the rest is mostly on HBO Max ($18.49/month)

Canada

Subscribers to Flobikes ($39.99/month)north of the border get a larger selection of races beyond the World Cups.

Free cyclo-cross coverage

There's loads of it about, depending on your location. You can watch every single UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race for free thanks to the UCI YouTube channel – geo-restrictions apply, so it won't work on the UK and is only occasionally open to those in the US. There is also widespread free-to-air cyclo-cross coverage in Europe, with NOS in the Netherlands and Sporza in Belgium showing most important races.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

