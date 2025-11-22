Get set for the cyclo-cross season: This early Black Friday VPN deal will let you watch all the races from anywhere this season
You can get up to 74% off NordVPN, allowing you to watch your streaming services wherever you are in the world
The 2025/2026 cyclo-cross season is underway and it's set to ignite this weekend with the start of the top-tier series, the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, so now's the time to get your viewing arrangements sorted.
Just in time for the start of the World Cup, NordVPN have gone early with their 2025 Black Friday deal, which nets you 74% off and an extra three months free on top.
A VPN (Virtual Private Network), is a cyber-security tool that keeps you safe online and allows you to alter the digital location of your devices, thus bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms.
What this means when it comes to watching cyclo-cross is that you can access your usual streaming services, no matter where you're off on your travels between now and the end of the season.
NordVPN is rated as the best VPN service in the world by our expert colleagues at both TechRadar and Tom's Guide. They rave about its ability to unlock streaming services and can't fault its security credentials. With a bumper bargain this Black Friday, it's a worthwhile choice for the discerning cycling fan.
NordVPN's Black Friday promo: 74% off + 3 months FREE
Want to know more? Should I use a VPN to watch cycling
Where to watch cyclo-cross this season
UK
As with all cycling coverage in the UK, TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+ (£30.99/month) have all the major cyclo-cross races covered this season, including the World Cup, Superprestige, and Exact Cross series.
USA
In the US, the Cyclo-cross World Cup is on Flobikes ($29.99/month), but the rest is mostly on HBO Max ($18.49/month)
Canada
Subscribers to Flobikes ($39.99/month)north of the border get a larger selection of races beyond the World Cups.
Free cyclo-cross coverage
There's loads of it about, depending on your location. You can watch every single UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race for free thanks to the UCI YouTube channel – geo-restrictions apply, so it won't work on the UK and is only occasionally open to those in the US. There is also widespread free-to-air cyclo-cross coverage in Europe, with NOS in the Netherlands and Sporza in Belgium showing most important races.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.