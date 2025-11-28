Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and more for $49 – This Walmart+ Black Friday deal is a nifty way to save on Peacock’s cycling coverage next season

Looking for a Black Friday deal for Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming platform that shows the Tour de France in the US? There isn't one, and there won't be one, but don’t worry, we’ve found a neat workaround.

Step forward, Walmart+, the membership plan from the retailing giant. You’ll get free deliveries on your shopping and savings on your gas, but you’ll also get a Peacock subscription thrown in as well.

Walmart+ is running a Black Friday promotion, and it’s a good one. Annual memberships are currently half price, now just $49 for a full year.

Sign up for Walmart+ and get a free subscription to Peacock Premium.

If you were to sign up for a year’s worth of coverage directly through Peacock, it would cost you $109.99. So this is a great chance to shore up your 2026 WorldTour cycling season viewing for a fraction of the standard cost.

Black Friday Deal Save 50% Walmart+: was $98 now $49 at Walmart Simply sign up for Walmart+, and you'll get a free subscription to Peacock Premium, which is the ad-supported plan that carries live sports, including some of the best cycling coverage, and the only place to view live coverage of the 2026 Tour de France.

The main draw for Peacock, when it comes to cycling, is the Tour de France, but it doesn’t stop there.

NBC is the rights-holder for the full suite of ASO races, which includes Paris-Roubaix, the Vuelta a España, Paris-Nice, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

NBC and Peacock’s 2026 coverage will start with the Tour Down Under in Australia in January before two WorldTour stage races in the form of Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya. In the spring, Peacock has the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix – arguably the most highly-anticipated Classic of the year – followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The women’s Vuelta follows, ahead of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné). July is the best month to be a Peacock subscriber, with start-to-finish live streams, plus NBC’s commentary and analysis, for every stage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

There’s still time for another Grand Tour in August and September with the men’s Vuelta a España, while the gravel Classic Paris-Tours rounds out the season in October.

And cycling’s not the only thing you can watch on Peacock. You can also get NBA, NFL, Premier League soccer, and a heap of movies and TV shows.

Get Peacock Premium with the Walmart+ half-price deal now.

A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when travelling, and this Black Friday deal on NordVPN's award-winning service is outstanding value for money. The savings start at 74% off Nord's Basic plan and rise to 77% off the Prime version. Even better, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you'll get three months extra absolutely free.

Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue, so you can access your regular cycling streaming services wherever you are in the world, as if you're in your own home.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% NordVPN Basic 2-year Plan: was $312.93 now $80.73 at go.nordvpn.net Save at least 73% on 24 months of NordVPN and get three months for free. NordVPN comes with a host of security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions. There are significant discounts that apply across all of Nord's service plans – Basic (cut by 74%), Plus (74%), Complete (73%), and Prime (77%).

Want to know more about a VPN? Then our handy guide has everything you need to know about how to use a VPN to watch cycling and enhance your viewing experience.