Three of our all-time favourite cycling helmets have been heavily discounted – See for yourself why our expert rated these lids as some of the best

Balfe’s Bikes has three of our best-rated road bike helmets, discounted by up to 31%. If you're looking for a fresh lid in time for summer, now's the time to check out these cycling helmet deals and pick yourself up a bargain.

Our expert reviewers have tested and rated the market-leading brands across several key factors for road bike helmets, including fit, ventilation, and speed. Our road bike helmet buying guide features nine of the best performers, and right now, Balfe's Bikes has three of them discounted to some of the best prices we've seen.

Shop the Balfe's Bikes Helmet Sale and save big on the best road bike helmets.

It includes our top recommendation, the POC Cytal, which scored a flawless 5 out of 5 stars and is discounted by £81, and my personal bike helmet of choice, the MET Trenta, with a £70 reduction.

Our previous choice as best overall was the Giro Eclipse Spherical, which is £65 off. Like the other two on sale, there are plenty of sizes to choose from and various colours, although the Eclipse Spherical is only in White.

As with all the best bike deals, these offers are only while stocks last, so I'd suggest you grab one fast.

Save 28% (£81) POC Cytal Helmet: was £290 now £209 at Balfe's Bikes Save 28% The POC Cytal is our choice as the best overall road cycling helmet. It scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes not only loaded with optimised crash protection, but also has top drawer ventilation and aero performance. The POC Cytal is discounted in four colours and sizes from S-L. Read our full POC Cytal Helmet Review.

Although these chosen helmet deals are only available at Balfe's Bikes in the UK, below you'll find prices on all our choices as the best cycling helmets, and this will show the best deals relevant to your location.

Our best aero helmets guide also has a fine selection of aero helmets, although some of the choices highlighted above are aero contenders too. Our best budget bike helmet recommendations have more basic choices at a budget price.