Some of the best bikes I've ridden and tested this year are on sale at some incredible Black Friday deal prices

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you can’t have helped but notice that the annual Black Friday deals madness has already started. The online retail world uses this time of year to deliver millions of deals and among other things, loads of bike kit.

If you're planning to dive in and take advantage, it's worth becoming an Amazon Prime Member.

If you’re too posh to check yourself, or just not sure where the best deals are, we’re already working on finding you the best deals, not just on Amazon of course.

At this time of year, our entire team focuses on finding and reporting on the best deals, curating the good ones, weeding out the rubbish, and bringing them directly to you via CW channels.

And find those deals we do. We don’t recommend anything we wouldn’t buy or ride ourselves. A product could have 100% off, but if it’s not good, you won’t see us promoting it.

At any point during the weekend, you can visit our deals hub and find a list of our best 100 deals in each area. And our Live Blog is running right now, to keep you informed as things happen, and as the hottest deals drop.

I thought I’d start my personal deals onslaught with something that might be interesting to all of you - I’ve picked out the best deals I can find on some of the best road bikes I’ve had my hands on this year.

Best UK deal Save 30% Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro Force eTap AXS Road Bike: was £8,250 now £5,775 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ This bike usually retails at £8,250. This week, it’s on sale from £5,775 with full SRAM Force AXS and Roval deep-section carbon wheels. The Tarmac SL8 has the sharpest geometry in the pro peloton, and love it or hate the massive brand, I don’t know a journalist anywhere who doesn’t rate the Tarmac SL8 highly. I’m never unhappy on an SL8, and it’s a real benchmark bike. If it fits you (check your fit, it’s a fairly aggressive position), then grabbing one now for less than 6k will never be a bad move. Speaking of fit, it’s available in 52, 54, and 56 at the reduced prices. And that’s not even the best deal in this list.

Van Rysel RCR-F-Pro: was £10,995 now £6,749 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ My old colleague, Joe Baker, tested this bike earlier this year and was impressed. This is a very serious aero frame. Need evidence? Well, as much as we rated it, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale have been racing it all season, including at the Tour de France. They clearly rate it too. CW also visited the Van Rysel facilities whilst out in Lyon, and my colleagues reported that Decathlon, Van Rysel’s creator, is extremely serious about winning World Tours on this bike and saw plenty of evidence of very involved development across everything they do under this brand. In fact, the only criticism – apart from the pro fit – that Joe could come up with was the price. On this deal, that’s a moot point. It’s just £1,500 dearer than the SL8 I just highlighted and, on this bike, you’ve got Shimano’s top-flight road groupset, Dura-Ace. No compromises. This bike has the same specification as the pros ride, and it’s yours for practically half the price of an equivalent Colnago, and 25% less than it should be, at £7,499.

Save 30% Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD 1 Dura-Ace Di2 Road Bike UK Exclusive: was £9,995 now £6,995 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ But what about if you’re brand-conscious and want a full-fat USA branded bike? Whilst I happen to think that is an entirely bonkers reason to spend loads more money than you need to, just for a brand, Amazon’s Black Friday madness means you don’t have to. You can ride one of the most storied brands in the USA, Cannondale, with a SuperSix Hi-Mod for way less than you think. £500 less than the Van Rysel we just mentioned, in fact. Sigma has a SuperSix Hi-Mod on sale with Dura-Ace for just £6,999. That bike normally retails at £10,995. They’ve got them in 51cm, 54cm, and 56cm sizes, so there might be one that fits you also.

Trek Madone SL 5: £2,199 at Balfe's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ Balfe’s Bikes has a Trek Madone SL5 with Mechanical 105, now 30% off. It’s available in the two most common sizes, M and M/L, for just £2199. I rode this bike, and it inspired my recent piece on the benefits of mechanical gears over electronic ones, thanks to its quality and shifting experience. £2k is still a lot of money for a bicycle, but the shifting, combined with excellent Shimano 105 hydraulics, offers very close performance to top-tier models, and compared to everything else on this list so far, it’s an absolute bargain.

Giant Propel : £3,199 at Balfe's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ The next bike on my list is one of the best-looking aero performance road bikes on the market. It looked incredible under Team Jayco-Giant riders all season, and you can pick up a discounted version with SRAM’s excellent Rival AXS groupset, offering all the shifting and braking performance of the top-tier TDF-spec bike for just, wait for it, £3,199. That’s 40% off, and they currently have sizes M, M/L, and L available, which should suit anyone from 54cm up to 58cm. Be sure to check the sizing before you order. It comes with properly sorted deep-section wheels, too, so you won’t need to upgrade those anytime soon.

Specialized Allez E5 Sport: £1,279 at Tredz Limited Read more Read less ▼ Alright, alright, I hear you. You don’t want to break the bank or your back, and you want something with a race-bike feel, but it isn’t going to leave you in bed for a week after your first century ride. I tested the excellent Specialized Allez Sport E5 Disc Road Bike 2025 in Black this year and couldn’t believe how nice the paint was, and what you still get for your money these days. We evaluated it at full price, of course, at £1,600, and I was really impressed by how quick and composed the frame felt. It wasn’t ranked top in the group test, slightly edged out by a more value-oriented Giant model. Today, this classy Spesh is on sale for just £1,249, a 22% discount from its £1,600 RRP. At that price, it would have swept the boards and taken top honours, without a doubt.

Cervelo Cervelo S5: was $12,995 now $8,995 at Mike's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ But what if you’re in the USA and want a fancy new super bike at a massive discount? It seems Mike’s Bikes might have you covered. I’ve spotted Lab 71’s on their site with 20% off, but what really caught my eye was one of my surprise favourites of 2025, the Cervelo S5. Okay, the one I rode was the very latest model, but squint and you’d miss the differences in aero features. This is a bike so quick, it feels almost like cheating, and I don’t mean that in a hollow way, as reviews sometimes suggest. It maintains speed better than many TT bikes and isn’t nearly as uncomfortable as a bike this slippery should be, even without the recent layup updates in the newest version. With SRAM’s incredible Red AXS, you’re leaving no stone unturned if you want to go faster. You can’t get much more fancy than rolling up on Jonas Vingegaard’s race bike at your Sunday club ride. No one will know it’s not the newest model, and if anyone does notice, you won’t care, because you’ll know you’ve got a spare £3,000 in your wallet.

Save 20% Cervelo Aspero: was $3,499 now $2,799 at Mike's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ Mike’s Bikes also have this cracking Cervelo Aspero, with Apex XPLR AXS, which delivers all the stop and go of the top of the line AXS range parts, in a far more accessible package. I rode with world famous cycling photographer Jared Gruber earlier this year at a launch for the new Aspero-5, he was riding this version and he was raving about his. He does some serious mileage, chasing the best riders in the world for his amazing photos, and he didn’t have a bad word to say about it.

