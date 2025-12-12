Looking for an easy win Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life? These classic bib shorts from Sportful have a massive 40% off, making them a last-minute, real festive bargain
The Sportful Classic Bib Shorts offer performance on par with bib shorts from the likes of Rapha and Velocio, and are a great stocking filler buy for any cyclist
Christmas shopping for a cyclist can occasionally be a bit of a minefield, especially if you’re a non-cyclist and unaware of the best cycling brands or the idiosyncratic habits cyclists can have.
It can also be an expensive business, and you don’t want to disappoint your cycling loved one on Christmas morning, because a huffy cyclist, speaking from experience, is not what anyone wants for Christmas.
An easy win purchase and something all cyclists love, and need, are a pair of the best bib shorts. They are a cycling necessity, and our recommended overall choice as the best budget bib shorts for cycling – the Sportful Classics, are currently at an outstanding 40% off, down to just £45 and a £30 saving on the RRP of £75.
Get the Sportful Classic Bib Shorts for just £45 at Sportful.
Sportful has only the Men's Classic Bibs on sale, with the Women's at full price. However, if you're Christmas shopping for a female rider, Amazon lists the Sportful Women's Classic Bib Shorts for £46.99.
Save 40% The Sportful Classics are our overall top pick for a budget bib short, but don't let the price put you off. These offer brilliant performance with a comfortable chamois and a great overall feel. Available in all sizes from S-XXXL.
Read our full review of the Sportful Classic Bib Shorts.
Our expert tester Rachel Sokal had nothing but praise for the Women's Sportful Classic Bibs (identical to the Men's), and she scored them with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review. At this discounted price it makes these recommended bib shorts a brilliant buy and a perfect stocking filler.
Rachel reckoned they offered a high-quality feel, a lightweight construction and were on par with far more expensive offerings from rival brands, which is not something you typically see in any cycling garment at this price, let alone shorts, which are a more complex construction.
Elsewhere, Rachel was happy to report the deal breaker for many bib shorts – the chamois was comfortable, not too bulky, not too minimal and had firm padding in the right places. So perfect for all types of riding, including indoor riding.
Rachel tested the Sportful's at full price (then £105), and against rival shorts including the Rapha Core Bib Shorts (£110), and the Velocio Foundation Bib Shorts (£105), and concluded that the Sportful's had the lightest fabric, the longest leg and she personally found them the most comfortable, both the shorts/bib and chamois, although this was a very close run thing with the Rapha bibs.
However, at this price, it's safe to say the Sportful Classic Bibs would get the nod quite easily, and still have the best overall title when it comes to the busy price point of more-affordable bib shorts.
Below you'll find the best deals on the Sportful bibs specific to your location, and if you're looking to shop for more cycling gifts, then our Christmas Gift guide has plenty of suggestions and is worth a look.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
