Castelli's Perfetto Ros 2 gloves are my go-to hand warmers for most of my winter riding, and at 35% off, they will surely get you through the worst of the Festive 500 come December

I love the UK, but that wasn't always the case. When I first arrived here in February 2019, the cold weather delivered a severe shock to my system and quickly showed flaws in my winter cycling clothing wardrobe. At the time, it featured just leg and arm warmers, a jacket and a sorry excuse for gloves. As expected, the cold punished me and almost brought me to tears on a few occasions, and it was my hands that took a beating more than anything.

This kick-started a search for one of the best winter cycling gloves - something to keep my digits warm and in control of the bars, brakes and shifting duties. While many options do a superb job keeping your hands and fingers nice and toasty, they lack dexterity. That's where the Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 gloves come in.

I've been very impressed with the Perfetto Ros 2 gloves and have been using them consistently to complete the Rapha Festive 500, which has been a motivating factor in getting through the tough British winter season. But don't take my word for it, the entire Cycling Weekly tech team feels the same about these gloves.

Long-time Cycling Weekly contributor James Bracey highly recommended the Castelli Perfetto Ros gloves, awarding them 4.5 stars out of 5 in his review.

As a team, we found them so close to being the best winter cycling gloves that we gave them a coveted Cycling Weekly Editor's Choice award.

Using the latest Gore Infinium Windstopper fabric, the Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves manage that difficult balance between adequate insulation, water repellence, and windproofing on the one hand (pun intended) and bar feel, ride comfort, and dexterity on the other.

With a light fleece lining, there's enough warmth to keep the hands warm, and even after hours of light rain, they stay dry. Once the water does make it in, your hands stay warm, and you still have enough dexterity to work the controls and keep yourself fed as you ride.