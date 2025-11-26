100% Brisker winter cycling gloves are my go-to for winter riding and are now a staggeringly low £21 in the Tredz Black Friday sale - Act fast!

Being able to actually grip the handlebars, pull my brakes, wiggle my fingers and generate heat through movement means I like to try and get away with wearing a much thinner glove at this time of year. That's where this glove works really well.

In fact, for much of the winter months here in the UK, I find the 100% Brisker is the ideal, and one of the best winter cycling gloves for me. Much like a mitten, my fingers are closer together and can share heat better than in a standard, bulky, thick Winter glove.

100% Brisker Winter Cycling Gloves are now just £21.99

The best part is that Tredz now have them for a staggeringly low price in their Black Friday Sale. Even at £32 RRP, they are still cheap compared to our best overall, the Castelli Estremo, but on this deal, at just £21.99, they're unbeatable.

For our US readers, the deals are less attractive right now, with more modest discounts but you can still pick a pair up via Amazon US, with a decent discount at just $31.96 in some colours, and whilst they're not quite as cheap as they are for UK readers, they're still a cracking glove for the price.

If you're looking for out-and-out warmth or suffer from conditions like Raynaud's, where your circulation might suffer in the cold, then the thinner, Brisker glove from 100%, is not for you. Why not check out some of the over 100 Black Friday Bike deals I have hand-picked for cyclists instead?

Lowest Black Friday Price Save 31% 100% Brisker Winter Cycling Gloves: was £31.99 now £21.99 at Tredz Limited The 100% Brisker puts the bulk where it matters on the top of your hand and fingers, allowing for near summer glove levels of dexterity. Even this bulk is thin and highly engineered, which is even more surprising given how warm it keeps your hands. A large amount of the Briskers' success is in their simplicity, and all for such an unbelievable price.

Dexterity and the ability to control your bike are super important, especially in the Winter, when roads can be icy, or when you ride a in the dark more. Keeping hands warm is always about that balance and having cold hands can be just as bad as having gloves that are too bulky.

That's why I like the Brisker so much, it just strikes a better balance than others I have found. Sure, they aren't the warmest, but they are warm and I feel more in control of my bike.

How do 100% reduce the bulk? Well, I am glad you asked.

Their simplicity is a big part of what makes them great. 100% only place insulation where it is most needed, which in the case of the Brisker, is almost all on the top of the hand, basically the part facing the wind. The rest is wrapped around your bars and brakes levers. 100% use a thin layer of insulation wrapped in a technical, soft-shell fabric to keep the cold at bay. This simplicity means their construction uses fewer seams and needs less sewing, so less holes, and that translates to more warmth. You also don't need to be Houdini to get in and out of them.

The minimal design works nicely with other winter cycling clothing. Have you ever tried to wear one of the best smartwatches with one of the best winter jackets and winter gloves? There's no room, and often, it's just not happening. That's not the case with these excellent gloves. The small velcro strap does a great job of keeping them in place too, and the fit is similar to that of the best summer cycling gloves once on.

One final note from me is on the Brisker's durability. Whilst writing this, I tried really hard to remember how old mine are, but I couldn't tell you. It is at least three years, if not four, and honestly, other than the white palm logo starting to show signs of wear in recent months, the durability has been excellent. From the top side, they look as good as new. Which is pretty good going, given how harsh winter can be on cycling clothing, and compared to how regularly I have to replace even the best cycling overshoes.

While it has suddenly got cold here in the UK over the last week or so, I understand not everyone is looking for winter cycling gloves. So, please do head over to our Black Friday Bike Deals hub for over 100 of the best deals I have hand-picked for you to browse.

