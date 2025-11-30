Going, going, gone - I think this is the last time these superb Gorewear Gore-Tex Infinium gloves will ever be on sale
With Gore shutting down Goreware apparel, this could be our last chance ever to buy these excellent winter gloves
When it comes to surviving winter on the bike, being appropriately kitted out for the job is your biggest defence against the cold.
Arguably, the most essential item in your armour will be a pair of the very best winter cycling gloves. But keeping hands warm and functioning while maintaining sufficient dexterity is a tricky balancing act.
Which is why we've been such long-term fans of the Gorewear Gore-Tex Infinium gloves, and why we were absolutely gutted when the brand announced its closing, and stopping production in March next year, which means the excellent gloves will be no more.
We've hand-picked our favourite Cyber Monday Cycling Deals, adding any significant savings on everything from bikes to tech and kit, but this one feels so bittersweet. It's a great deal, but it signals the beginning of the end for the brand.
This is such a big saving on a pair of Cycling Weekly's favourite winter gloves.
As it's the end of the show for the brand, sizing will be limited on colours and start selling out in some sizes really soon, so don't sit on this deal - act now.
The C5 version is a little pricier than the regular Gore Gore-Tex Infinium gloves, but there are currently more sizes to choose from, and still a great deal.
This is a huge saving, which means it won't hang around for long. Prices start at £29.99 and go up to £39.74 depending on size and colour choice. Just remember not to expect your perfect size and colour to drop in price - this is the last batch of Gore-Tex Infinium gloves, probably ever.
These are the ideal winter gloves for anyone who finds the bulk of a more padded pair restrictive. There's no padding on the palms, which provides a great tactile feel and excellent grip.
They've been around for a while, receiving design updates along the way, but mostly remain unchanged from their original design — which is why so many of the Cycling Weekly team use them as their go-to gloves for riding in temperatures down to around 5°C / 41°F.
If you ride in colder weather, you'll probably need something more rugged, as Tech Writer Aaron confirmed when he first moved from South Africa to the UK several years ago and had to buy a pair of Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 gloves.
However, even those who feel the cold tend to switch to lighter options when racing, and these make the perfect winter series complement.
If you need a little more bulk for a daily winter rider, Tech Writer Aaron swears by his Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 gloves, which also feature the Gore-Tex Windstopper fabric, but with a little more padding for warmth.
These Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 gloves are perfect if you're looking for a little more warmth, but still want to maintain dexterity and decent radial grip.
The closure of Goreware is going to be a hard hit for many cyclists. Thankfully the Gore-Tex brand isn't going anywhere, but it's already been three years since the brand retired the Shakedry technology, meaning that these sale final sales feel like the loss of a firm cyclists favorite knowing that they are never coming back.
Sizes are already becoming limited, and I'm finding that I have to hunt around, and pay a little more for some of the more popular sizes in plain black, but don't miss the chance of grabbing a pair in the hope your size/ colour choice might come down in price.
With production winding down, and the brand set to close this coming March, this really will be a case of when it's gone, it really is gone.
