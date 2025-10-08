Not Amazon: Castelli cycling gear is up to 60% off right now at Backcountry.com

Amazon isn't the only retailer serving up killer deals this week. Backcountry.com is hosting a two-day flash sale with deep discounts across top cycling brands, including up to 60% off Castelli gear.

If you’ve been holding out for premium kit without the premium price tag, here's your chance to gear up for the fall and winter rides ahead.

Whether ticking off base miles, working up a sweat indoors, racing your friends in your local group ride, or just staying warm on the commute, a few key upgrades can make all the difference in comfort and performance.

Here are some Castelli items I'd grab during the 48-hour sale.

Save 45% ($103.50) Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's: was $229.99 now $126.49 at Backcountry.com 45% off | Built for weather protection during shoulder season rides, the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind Short-Sleeve Jersey offers warmth without sacrificing breathability. Its lightweight GORE-TEX INFINIUM fabric on the jersey front and sleeves blocks the wind, while its back Nano Flex Light Woven fabric keeps out water for a comfortable, dry ride. The Perfetto RoS 2 Wind can be worn as a stand-alone jersey with a base layer for mild days, or as an outer layer over a jersey on colder days.

Save 60% ($137.99) Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind Short-Sleeve Jersey - Men's: was $229.99 now $92 at Backcountry.com Now up to 60% off | Built for weather protection during shoulder season rides, the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Wind Short-Sleeve Jersey offers warmth without sacrificing breathability. Its lightweight GORE-TEX INFINIUM fabric on the jersey front and sleeves blocks the wind, while its back Nano Flex Light Woven fabric keeps out water for a comfortable, dry ride. The Perfetto RoS 2 Wind can be worn as a stand-alone jersey with a base layer for mild days, or as an outer layer over a jersey on colder days.

Castelli is well known for making some of the best winter cycling apparel on the market. For more than a decade, the Italian brand has been at the forefront of winter cycling apparel innovation, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a group ride where you won't find the little scorpion logo on things.



As someone who's braved the gloomy, dreary and soaking wet Pacific Northwest winters for entirely too many bike miles, the Gabba jacket has been a staple in my closet since the early 2010s. These days, the Gabba concept has been rebranded and refined under the name Perfetto.

The Perfetto RoS (“Rain or Shine”) is essentially the modern successor to the Gabba, and it's an excellent piece of kit for those living in the cooler climates where a chance of rain is always in the forecast. Its GORE-TEX Infinium™ fabric blocks wind, repels light rain, and wicks away sweat during hard efforts.

Available in both long- and short-sleeve versions (and even convertible ones!), the Perfetto hits that sweet spot for shoulder-season rides: light enough to avoid overheating, protective enough for unpredictable conditions. If you’re upgrading your layering game this fall, this is the piece you’ll reach for again and again.

Backcounty is currently offering both a men's and a women's version for up tp 60% off, so grab one before they're gone!

Save $299.99 Castelli Gavia Jacket - Men's: was $499.99 now $200 at Backcountry.com Save $300! | The Gavia is a mid-weight shell jacket for days you know will be endlessly wet. Cut to fit over insulating layers without being overly bulky with a longer tail to reduce the chance of rain soaking through to the chamois. A zipper flap and AquaGuard keep out driving rain to the chest and torso. The jacket features two rear pockets for easy snack grabbing, even with winter gloves

If there’s one thing Castelli understands better than most, it’s how to make foul-weather gear that gets you out of the door even when the skies open up. The Gavia Jacket is among the brand’s leading shells, built for the kind of days when “just a chance of rain” turns into a full-on deluge.

Named after the infamous Passo Gavia, a climb notorious for its brutal weather, this jacket lives up to its name. Constructed from GORE-TEX waterproof fabric with fully taped seams and an extended drop tail, it keeps you dry through hours of spray and steady rain. Despite that protection, it remains impressively breathable and cut for a close, aerodynamic fit that won’t flap or bunch when you’re hammering into a headwind.

It’s the sort of jacket that transforms a miserable day into a satisfying sufferfest. While its retail price of $499 tends to cause some sticker shock, the Backcountry’s flash sale has it marked down by as much as 60% off, making this the perfect time to add a true wet-weather essential to your wardrobe.

Castelli Various: at Backcountry.com From gloves to jackets, arm warmers and speedsuits, check out Backcountry.com's Flash Sale for discounts of up to 60% off on a large variety of Castelli gear.

