What to wear cycling: A temperature-by-temperature cycling dress guide

Layer like a pro and stay comfortable year-round

A cyclist riding through the seasons
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published
Contributions from
in How-to

We’ve all been there. After obsessively checking the weather forecast, you stand in front of your closet, staring at your cycling gear. You weigh your options, hem and haw over which layers to wear. Will a base layer and light jacket suffice, or will you be shivering by mile ten? Should you start off in knee warmers or ditch them altogether? The wrong choice can lead to shivering descents or sweat-soaked climbs, quickly turning an enjoyable ride into a miserable slog.

Before you second-guess that extra layer—or leave one behind—turn to our temperature-by-temperature dress guide. It’s designed to help you get out of the door faster, and ride in comfort no matter the weather.

Disclaimer: Keep in mind that your riding environment and terrain can significantly impact how you experience temperature. Wind exposure, rain, ride intensity, and changes in elevation can all alter how warm or cool you feel during a ride. When in doubt, it’s always better to bring along an extra layer just in case —you can always shed a layer if you’re too warm, but if you’re underdressed, there’s no quick fix for the cold.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1