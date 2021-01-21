Best long sleeved cycling jerseys for extra warmth on chilly rides

The best long sleeved cycling jerseys are perfect for plugging holes between warm weather, where you’ll want to opt for a breathable short sleeved jersey, and winter, where you’ll be looking to wrap up in a winter jacket.

With their ability to dress up or down via layering, the best long sleeved cycling jerseys offer incredible versatility, making such a garment a very shrewd investment as one piece of kit you will get a lot of use from.

There is a huge variety of long sleeved cycling jerseys on the market and finding the ideal one for you will depend on your cycling needs.

If you’re looking to bridge the gap for the in-between seasons, then the best long sleeved cycling jerseys will be thermal with soft fleecy inners, and ideally offering an element of water or wind protection.

For the warmer weather, the best long sleeved cycling jerseys will simply provide arm protection in the same fabric that a short sleeve version is made from. These can also be a great option when warming up for an event.

Both styles mentioned above – thermal or lighter weight long sleeved cycling jerseys – can easily have their temperature range extended via layering, such as adding a base layer, gilet or a packable waterproof jacket.

In really cold weather, you can even pair a long sleeved jersey with a winter cycling jacket, meaning that there’s a lot of use to be had from just one piece of kit.

We’ll give you some pointers on what to look for and how to find your match below, but first here’s our pick of our favourite best long sleeved cycling jerseys. Many will have both male and female versions available, so don’t be discouraged if it’s a member of the opposite sex in the image.

With each product is a ‘See more’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best long sleeved cycling jerseys

Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey

Pros: Great fit, looks good, elastic hems, supportive pockets

Great fit, looks good, elastic hems, supportive pockets Cons: None

None Price: £95 / $130

£95 / $130 Score: 10/10

The Rapha Men’s Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey straddles that period between seasons where it’s not yet cold enough for full winter garb and not yet hot enough to stip down to exposed limbs.

With no fleeced liner, we found it to be super versatile, wearing it on test with just a lightweight base layer for warm days, pulling on top of a short sleeve jersey when the weather had cooled and even adding arm warmers underneath to extend it’s season further still.

It’s a race-orientated fit, ideal for layering and well constructed, giving it top marks all round.

Read more: Rapha Men’s Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey review

See more: Rapha Men’s Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey at Rapha for £95 or Rapha US for $130

Endura Pro SL Long Sleeve Jersey II

Pros: Fit, impressive thermal properties, eco credentials

Fit, impressive thermal properties, eco credentials Cons: Long long sleeves, tight cuffs

Long long sleeves, tight cuffs Price: £89.99 / $129.99

£89.99 / $129.99 Score: 9/10

Constructed using a highly stretchable and quite thin fabric, the Endura Pro SL Long Sleeve Jersey II doesn’t have a fleecy backing like many long sleeve jerseys but does feel pretty soft and pleasant next to the skin.

Cut incredibly well, the jersey works well with a thin base layer and doesn’t even feel constrictive with a long sleeve layer underneath. Combining with a gilet and base layer allows the jersey to cope with cooler weather still, and on test we found it did a great job at keeping riding temperature in check, coping admirably with sweat build up when working hard.

The other thing to note is that it is made from recycled products.

Read more: Endura Pro SL Long Sleeve Jersey II review

See more: Endura Pro SL Long Sleeve Jersey II at Rutland Cycling for £80.99 or Chain Reaction Cycles for $102

Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey

Pros: Fit, comfort, warmth

Fit, comfort, warmth Cons: Frequent re-application of Water repellence treatment

Frequent re-application of Water repellence treatment Price: £145 / $205

£145 / $205 Score: 9/10

The Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve jersey is made with Aqua Zero fabric with hydrophobic rain protection added to it to help water repellence.

Fleeced back, the jersey is comfortable and will happily keep you warm on its own, anywhere between six and twelve degrees. Topped with a gilet you’ll be able to wear it in much lower temperatures too.

On test we found that the water repellent coating does swiftly wash out, but it’s an easy fix with an off the shelf DWR treatment, we even have a how to re-waterproof your cycling jacket page to help you.

Read more: Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve jersey review

See more: Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve jersey at Le Col for £145 or Le Col USA for $205

Morvelo Thermoactive long sleeved jersey

Pros: Excellent Fit and features, good warmth to weight

Excellent Fit and features, good warmth to weight Cons: Not wind or water resistant/ repellent

Not wind or water resistant/ repellent Price: £95 / £112.99

£95 / £112.99 Score: 9/10

The Morvelo Thermoactive long sleeved jersey uses a 100% recycled fleece-backed fabric without too much bulk. Designed to take you through cooler spring and autumn riding, or mild winter days, it’s also really good for layering up under a jacket to keep you warmer if the day threatens something more serious.

There’s several designs in the range to choose from, both male and female all of which provide a great fit, ideal for the in-between extreme weather days.

Read more: Morvelo Thermoactive long sleeved jersey review

See more: Morvelo Thermoactive long sleeved jersey at Wiggle for £95 or Wiggle USA for $112.99

Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey

Pros: Style, comfort, thermal properties

Style, comfort, thermal properties Cons: Loose sleeve cut, basic pockets

Loose sleeve cut, basic pockets Price: £85

£85 Score: 8/10

The Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey slots in as the light weight offering which is ideal for milder spring and autumn days.

Providing plenty of thermal protection thanks to a fabric Santini call Hotwind, which offers a lovely and soft thermofleece inside designed to trap air and create a barrier to protect against the cold whilst still feeling comfortable against the skin.

Compared to many ‘thermal’ long sleeved jerseys the 365 Classe’s Hotwind fabric is incredibly thin, sitting at the warmer end of the temperature spectrum, so ideal for both wearing as an outer layer or a thicker base-layer if you want to venture out into very cold conditions.

It’s a bit limited in terms of added extras, so don’t expect zipped pockets or reflective details, but if a simple versatile jersey is what you’re after then it’ll do a great job.

Read more: Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey review

See more: Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey at Tredz for £82.40

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero Jersey

Pros: Great fit, very comfortable, Great moisture wicking, good looking

Great fit, very comfortable, Great moisture wicking, good looking Cons: Sleeves a little short

Sleeves a little short Price: £150 / $205

£150 / $205 Score: 9/10

The Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero jersey is the evolution of its aerodynamic, short-sleeved Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey sibling but now with the addition of full arms and brush-locked fabric for additional insulation.

The jersey’s dual fabric construction is neither fleecy lined nor particularly thick and it has a low cut collar that won’t do much to keep the wind off of your neck.

But if your looking to keep your aero silhouette on cooler rides, then this will be your go to option. On test we found it perfect for rides that fall into the 12 to 15 degree category, keeping us warm without over heating.

Read more: Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero jersey review

See more: Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero jersey at Rapha for £150 or Rapha USA for $205

Giro Chrono Long Sleeved Thermal Jersey

Pros: Comfortable, stretchy fit, no fuss design

Comfortable, stretchy fit, no fuss design Cons: Cuffs could be neater

Cuffs could be neater Price: £89.99/ $130

£89.99/ $130 Score: 9/10

When the autumn threshold arrives, a comfortable but breathable long sleeved jersey is a must – and the Giro Chrono Long Sleeved Thermal Jersey option won’t be a let down.

A great shoulder season autumn jersey has to be cut from quality material, and Giro has chosen brushed-back high loft Italian fabric which is super soft and easily compressible, leading to a mixture of soft and stretchy that absolutely sets the garment apart.

Read more: Giro Chrono Long Sleeved Thermal Jersey review

See more: Giro Chrono Long Sleeved Thermal Jersey at Tredz for £89.99 or REI for $97.73

Pearl Izumi Pro Thermal jersey

Pros: Construction quality, Warmth, Features

Construction quality, Warmth, Features Cons: Price

Price Price: £150/ $165

£150/ $165 Score: 9/10

The thin Thermal+ material the Pearl Izumi Pro Thermal jersey is constructed from does a very impressive job at keeping you warm around the 10 – 12 degree mark.

Capable of keeping you cosy in cooler conditions without the overheating that can be associated with thicker long sleeve jerseys, the Pearl Izumi Pro Thermal jersey also works very well under a jacket thanks to the low bulk construction.

The pockets and other features such as the stiffened collar are also well thought out and make the jersey a pleasure to wear.

Read more: Pearl Izumi Pro Thermal jersey review

See more: Pearl Izumi Pro Thermal jersey at Cycle Store for £127.49 or REI from $115.73

Triban RC100 long sleeved jersey

Pros: Decent thermal protection, Pockets, Price

Decent thermal protection, Pockets, Price Cons: Fit

Fit Price: £24.99

£24.99 Score: 9/10

The Triban RC100 long sleeved jersey is made of a mid-weight, tight knit polyester material throughout the jersey, which has a brushed inner face to trap air and make it more comfortable against the skin.

The tight knit outer face affords it some degree of wind protection and its tall collar keeps your neck snug against the cold.

The Triban RC100 is a very comfortable jersey to ride in and feels snug and warm at lower temperatures. It does however get a little sweaty if working hard or the temperature rises.

On test we found the sleeves a little short, and it doesn’t taper in quite as much as some of the other best long sleeve jerseys, but for the price it’s excellent.

Read more: Triban RC100 long sleeved jersey review

See more: Triban RC100 long sleeved jersey at Decathlon for £24.99

How to choose the best long sleeved jersey?

The important thing is to list down your cycling needs before you go shopping, this will stop you buying with your eyes. Things to think about are:

What season will you be wearing your long sleeve jerseys in?

Are you wanting to make a cool or cold weather purchase?

If you are just wanting to take the nip out of the cool morning air, or add a layer during a warm up, then all you’ll need in a thin fabric similar to that of a short sleeved cycling jersey.

At Cycling Weekly we find these a kit bag staple, ideal for warming up ahead of a race or event. Added over a short sleeve jersey with arm warmers or a thermal base layer will extend its temperature range.

For mid temperatures, the best long sleeved cycling jersey for you will probably have a soft brushed inner and high breathability properties. A low collar will help regulate core temperatures, as will a permeable outer. The best long sleeved cycling jerseys that fall into this temperature bracket will also be ideal for riders who run hot, are training hard or racing in cool weather.

If you’re looking for something to take you below the 12 degree mark then you’ll want a jersey has thermal credentials.

Look for fleece, soft brushed inners and close weave outers. High collars will keep the cold wind from whistling down your back. By layering up or down, the level of protection you’ll get from the best long sleeved cycling jerseys in this category can be huge, from just above zero to low teens.

The best long sleeved cycling jerseys of this kind often come with additional weather protection features, such as a durable water repellent (DWR) coating or wind cheating capabilities.

Breathability and sweat wicking capabilities of the best long sleeve jerseys

All of the best long sleeved cycling jerseys that we recommend will have good breathability and sweat wicking capabilities.

It’s important however to ensure that you’ve chosen the right level of protection for your ride and matched it with the right base layer. Some brands will even provide their own base layer recommendations to ensure you get the maximum benefit from the model.

If you decide to layer up, just bear in mind that this might impact on both breathability and sweat wicking functions. It’s a bit of a trial and error to see what works well together, but if you are popping a waterproof cycling jacket over the top or a long sleeved jersey, you might want to avoid any that have water or wind proofing already as this can hinder breathability the most, overwhelming even the best moisture management systems.

Fit of the best long sleeve jerseys

The ideal fit for you will depend on the riding you do and personal preference.

If you’re looking to just simply keep warm, you may want to consider a looser style of fit in order to layer up underneath. High collars will also be on your tick list.

If staying aerodynamic is more important, then consider tighter aero fits, lower neck lines and low profile pockets to ensure they don’t billow in the wind when in the racing tuck.

Cuffs are the only other consideration fit wise as you are likely to want to pair yout jersey with gloves at some point. It’s horses for courses in terms of gloves over or under sleeves, but whatever you choose, slighlty too long is better than slightly too short.

Some brands will have a few versions of similar models to choose from, so pay attention to fit guides.

Features and functions of the best long sleeve jerseys

As already mentioned, the warmer long sleeved cycling jerseys will come with more functionality.

Wind and water protection will be the most common additional feature. Be aware though that for most jerseys any water-repellency will be in the form of a DWR coating which will need reapplication over time. It’s simple to do, but does require you to keep on top of it after every wash.

Other features to look out for across long sleeved cycling jerseys will be reflective details for low light levels conducive to cool and cold weather, and roomy rear pockets for stowing rain jackets and gilets.