Merino wool used to best effect in this comfortable, relaxed fit long sleeved jersey

Rapha’s Brevet long sleeved jersey was first tested over a selection of ‘brevet’ rides – ranging from 200 to 600km. The testers had two goals: to develop a new jersey, and to qualify for the Paris-Brest-Paris Randonnée.

The remit then was for a comfortable but performance orientated piece of clothing, and Rapha has certainly delivered.

This jersey offers the technical fabric a rider needs for a very serious outing, but without the restrictive ‘pro fit’ that no one wants to wear for hours on end.

The ‘Sportwool’ fabric is made up of a merino/polyerster mix – the former of which is known for offering both warmth and breathability, as well as failing to cling on to whiffs as per other fabrics.

Wearing the jersey at around 10 degrees, initially it felt a tad too warm – but once the wind was rushing past me and the fabric could get to work it breathed well.

Only when I stopped was I reminded of the then much appreciated radiator-like features.

The Brevet jersey’s styling is incredibly relaxed. There’s two drawstring pull chords at the sides which can size it down – but I tested a small and had a lot of room to spare. This said, a chilled out fit is nice over the winter months, and I could layer this up over a short sleeved jersey with ease once temperatures really start to sink.

In a highly effective nod to visibility, particularly important at dusk and dawn then the audax riders this item was designed for would be setting off and perhaps trundling home, there’s two reflective chest straps. These are subtle in the daytime, but light up under headlights in a perfect style meets practicality merger.

The jersey pictured comes in navy blue with a pink stripe, but we tested the new season colours: grey with a yellow stripe.

Another notable brevet-ready feature is the addition of more than the average number of pockets – three standard at the rear, plus one zipped, and one mesh lined ‘gilet’ zip pocket.

The extra compartments are ideal for long winter rides when you just need to carry more.