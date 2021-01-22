Best winter cycling jackets to keep you warm when riding in the coldest weather

The best winter cycling jackets provide protection from the coldest weather, allowing you to keep riding year round.

Acting as a shield from rain and wind, the best winter cycling jackets will cover all seasonal eventualities from the chilly to the snow stormy, and will be one of your greatest riding wardrobe investments.

What is the best winter cycling jacket?

While your legs are constantly moving on a bike, your torso and arms spend a lot of the time pretty static on the bike. Keeping them warm by wearing a great fitting winter cycling jackets is paramount, not only for your riding enjoyment, but as the key controllers of your bike, in keeping you safe too.

The difference between winter racing and a gentle commute in the coldest months of the year is vast. Meeting your specific needs is careful balancing act of keeping the weather out and the warmth in and the best winter cycling jacket for you will need to match these exacting requirements.

Often ‘thermal’ and made from a Roubaix-style soft, fleece-backed fabric, the winter cycling jackets will come with a reinforced windstopper front, which is often paired to a more breathable fabric at the back to allow for heat dissipation.

Waterproofing is something you’ll also find in the many winter cycling jackets, along with storm flaps on the zips, either internal or external. Pockets will often be waterproofed with zips or flaps, as well as deeper – designed for stowing the a waterproof cycling jacket or cycling gilets.

Shorter days and longer nights in winter will mean that a some point your probably going to be riding in the dark, or at least lower light levels so winter cycling jackets often come with more reflective details than summer cycling jerseys.

We’ve tested the best winter cycling jackets for both men and women. There are lighter options for cool autumnal rides as well as more heavyweight deep winter options.

Most models will have male and female versions available, so don't be discouraged if it's a member of the opposite sex in the image.

Best winter cycling jackets reviewed

Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket

Pros: Thermal, breathable, low Bulk, great fit, high build quality, competitively priced

Thermal, breathable, low Bulk, great fit, high build quality, competitively priced Cons: Cuffs could be stretchier

Cuffs could be stretchier Price: $250 / £180

$250 / £180 Score: 9/10

The water resistant Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket performs superbly in a wide range of temperatures. On test we found it’s sweet spot was around 5°C or slightly higher, but it kept us warm enough with a long-sleeved base layer at -2°C with a wind-chill that made it feel like -5°C, according to Strava.

It doesn’t have the extreme weather protection of more technical jackets, but the classic pro fit cut jacket is perfect for the majority of winter not to mention the spring and the autumn with layering adjusted accordingly.

It’s priced very competitively priced when considered alongside the market average for this level of performance.

This item is available in men’s and women’s fit.

Read more: Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket review

See more: Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket at Rapha US for $250 and women’s version here or Rapha UK men’s for £180 and Rapha UK women’s for £180

Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo

Pros: Very warm, great fit, clever double sleeve design

Very warm, great fit, clever double sleeve design Cons: Price, no zipped pocket

Price, no zipped pocket Price: $337.50/ £290

$337.50/ £290 Score: 9/10

As winter jackets go, this is one of the toughest. The inner lining is luxuriously soft and provides you with instant warmth the moment you slip it on. On the outside, the various NEOS fabrics are used, providing the most protection from the elements exactly where it’s needed most, including being fully water proof.

For some, this jacket may be overkill for the conditions they are likely to ride in. But for those who won’t let the weather get in the way of their riding, this represents a dependable—albeit pricey—option, but in our experiance you’ll get several years of use from it, if not more.

Read more: Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo review

See more: Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo at Wiggle USA $337.5o or at Wiggle UK for £290

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Light jacket

Pros: Versatility, warmth, breathability

Versatility, warmth, breathability Cons: Baggy sleeve

Baggy sleeve Price: $249.99/ £229.99

$249.99/ £229.99 Score: 9/10

Castelli’s range of winter gear is becoming bewilderingly vast, but if you’re looking for a ‘suits most conditions’ middle ground, this is the one to go for

The defining feature of the Alpha ROS 2 light jacket is its double layer make-up. On the inside, is an insulating ProSecco Strada lightweight fabric. Over the top, and on the sleeves, there’s an extra blanket of Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper 150 material. The back of the jacket uses Nano Flex Xtra Dry material, with a focus on breathability and rain shedding thanks to a water-repellent finish.

We’d happily wear this jacket in most conditions between October and March, layering it up for the really cold days, and I’d expect it to last several years – so I’d see it as an investment piece, and a wise one at that.

Read more: Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light review

See more: Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light at Tredz for £184 and women’s model at Wiggle for £225

Endura Windchill Jacket II

Pros: Warm, windproof, water resistant, underarm venting, practical, price

Warm, windproof, water resistant, underarm venting, practical, price Cons: No waterproof pockets

No waterproof pockets Price: $102/ £89.99

$102/ £89.99 Score: 9/10

The Endura Windchill Jacket II is an excellent example of how simple, yet effective, a winter jacket can be. For the price it offers warmth, water resistance, and practical features. This jacket is ideal for anyone looking for warmth, without the aero fit.

On test even we found even on a slow winter ride in the snow and ice with wind-chill hovering around zero degrees the Endura Windchill Jacket II was plenty warm enough with just a thermal base layer.

Read more: Endura Windchill Jacket II review

See more: Endura Windchill Jacket II at Wiggle USA for $102 or at Rutland Cycling for £79.99

Le Col Pro Rain

Pros: Soft, fleecy collar, stretchy, easy to operate zip, fit, breathable

Soft, fleecy collar, stretchy, easy to operate zip, fit, breathable Cons: Price, tight cuffs

Price, tight cuffs Price: $340/ £240

$340/ £240 Score: 9/10

The waterproof Le Col Pro Rain Jacket lives up to its billing as a jacket for racing and high intensity training. The breathability and feel of the fabric are phenomenal, as is the degree of stretch in the material, which allows it to conform closely to the body.

On test the Le Col Pro Rain Jacket dealt admirably with some horrid conditions, shrugging off the heaviest of downpours without a struggle. Even when the rain turned unexpectedly to hail, the cushion of a thermal softshell provided superior impact protection, going somewhat out of the remit of this jacket.

The tightness of the cuffs makes it difficult to pull on and off and a point to note for female riders looking at the women’s model – the Cycling Weekly tech team has put this through its paces, too. All of the above applies, aside from the fit – we found the women’s version a bit generous in cut and would suggest sizing down

Read more: Le Col Pro Rain Jacket review

See more: Le Col Pro Rain Jacket at Le Col USA for $340 and women’s model here or Le Col for £240 and women’s model here

Endura Pro SL HC Windproof jacket

Pros: Fit, thermal protection, features

Fit, thermal protection, features Cons: Limited breathability

Limited breathability Price: $169.99/ £119.99

$169.99/ £119.99 Score: 9/10

If anyone knows about designing the perfect kit to cope then it has to be Scottish based brand Endura. The Pro SL HC Windproof jacket fits the bill nicely for a jacket aimed at protecting the rider when the weather gets dreary and the temperature drops.

Exceptional fit, excellent thermal properties, decent level of weatherproofing and well thought out features should make the Endura Pro SL HC Windproof a go-to staple of every cyclist’s winter wardrobe.

Lighter weight than the Endura Windchill Jacket II, the Pro SL HC Windproof is quite race oriented, so is best worn as either a mid-layer or on as an outer with a base layer.

Read more: Endura Pro SL HC Windproof jacket review

See more: Endura Pro SL HC Windproof jacket at Wiggle USA for $147 or Wiggle UK for £123.49

Giro Chrono Pro Alpha jacket

Pros: Very warm, thumb loops

Very warm, thumb loops Cons: Hard to reach pockets, boxy fit

Hard to reach pockets, boxy fit Price: $300.49/ £219.99

$300.49/ £219.99 Score: 8/10

With Polartec Alpha Direct Active Insulation on the inside along the chest and arms has an immense ability to radiating heat and warmth . The back panel forgoes the extra internal insulation, to allow for heat escape.

The Windblock fabric over the top is treated with a DWR coating and keeps out the windchill and the worst of the rain, the overall combination is ideal for temperatures hovering around zero to five degrees.

The brand has sewn in a stretchy, close fit cuff underneath where the more robust fabric ends, creating a dual layer to ensure the wrists are well covered, with a thumb hole, which if you like is great to have.

Read more: Giro Women’s Chrono Pro Alpha jacket review

See more: Giro Chrono Pro Alpha jacket (men’s and women’s models) at Wiggle from $135 or Tredz (men’s and women’s models) for £142.99

Santini Vega Multi jacket

Pros: Waterproof, windproof, insulating, lightweight, comfortable

Waterproof, windproof, insulating, lightweight, comfortable Cons: Short sleeves on long arms, not wide temperature range

Short sleeves on long arms, not wide temperature range Price: $268.49/ £220

$268.49/ £220 Score: 8/10

Vega Multi jacket excels in the nasty conditions it’s really designed for. On test we found we couldn’t get cold, wet and miserable wearing it. Even being forced out on days where it was perfect weather for Zwift, we stayed dry, snug and not a little smug when uploading my rides to Strava.

If you tend towards being a fair-weather cyclist, the Santini Vega Multi jacket is perfect for persuading you to get out there, but check the sleeve length (and your bank balance) first.

Read more: Santini Vega Multi jacket review

See more: Santini Vega Multi jacket at Wiggle USA for $144 or Wiggle UK for £121

Best winter cycling jackets: what to look for

As mentioned above, the best winter cycling jacket will be a key investment, so it’s vital to ensure your needs are met. Here’s our tips on how to find the best match for you.

Breathability

There are few feelings less pleasant than the clammy clasp of a jacket with poor breathability. It’s no good being protect from the elements if you just end up getting drenched from the inside.

Breathability is measured by number of grams of water vapour that can pass through a square meter of the material in a 24-hour period. A value of 10,000–20,000g/m²/24hrs tends to be fine for a steady ride, but you if are putting in some spicy efforts you’ll want to be looking in the range of 20,000–40,000g/m²/24hrs.

Waterproof vs Water resistance

If you plan on riding through truly biblical conditions, you’ll need a jacket that can stand up to the deluge.

The way a fabric’s waterproofness is tested is by measuring the Hydrostatic Head. That is, how tall a column of water can be stood on the material before it starts to penetrate through the fabric. For a proper waterproof jacket, you should be looking for at least 10,000mm and going up to 20,000mm for greater protection from the rain.

That said, the more waterproof a fabric is, the less breathable it tends to be. Lately, more and more water resistant “soft shell” jackets have been released. These are breathable enough to ride in the dry without feeling clammy and can fend off a shower — although not a downpour. This makes them a great option for changeable days when you’re not sure what the weather will do — and certainly makes the pre-ride choice of what jacket to put on significantly easier.

Fit

Some winter jackets are cut to leave space for extra layers to be added underneath. Others share the same fit as the lighter-weight options in the range. It’s worth just checking which way the manufacturer of the jacket you’re looking at has gone, so you know what to expect with the sizing and can adjust your choice accordingly.

The same principle applies for whether a collar is intended to be skin-tight, preventing any draughts from shooting down your neck, or if the jacket is supposed to be used in combination with a buff and therefore cut to leave a little extra room.

Warmth

Although it might be cold out, sometimes it’s worth not opting for the warmest jacket available. As a highly technical piece of clothing, a winter jacket does represent a considerable investment, so you’ll want to maximise the amount of use you will get out of it.

Remember, you can always combine a thinner jacket with more layers, but you can’t make a thick jacket any less warm. Don’t make the mistake of paying through the nose for a jacket you’ll only use on the five coldest days of the year.

Although, if you know you do run irremediably cold, then by all means get the warmest jacket you can to keep you riding through the winter!

Visibility

Generally, when the conditions are such that you need a winter jacket, visibility is not going to be great either. Opting for a jacket which uses brighter colours and reflective detailing can go a long way to helping you be seen on the roads.