From Budapest to the mountains of Slovakia: our urban and gravel bikepacking adventure

Why Hungary and Slovakia? To be honest, at the point when we were planning our bikepacking trip, we couldn't fully tell you. But it's precisely that lack of awareness which ultimately convinced us to go.

Other than the capitals of Budapest and Bratislava, we weren't able to name any other cities of either country. Other than the 46 years they both spent behind the iron curtain – and being party to the Austro-Hungarian Empire – we knew essentially nothing of neither Hungary's nor Slovakia's history.

All it took then was a quick look at some topographic maps to confirm that we’d have some mountain ranges to look forward to – with that we were sold, only now to book the flights!

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

As it turned out, this bikepacking adventure proved to be the most amazing we've yet done. The mountains, rivers, forests – both the gravel and tarmacked roads – it was all as stunning as it was unforgiving.

We're never going to forget the kilometre of near vertical hike-a-bike, as a wrong turn saw us down on the valley floor nearly 250 meters below the road we were actually supposed to be on. Likewise the evening we were forced to stop riding by a downpour so heavy visibility dropped to just 20 meters ahead.

(Image credit: Anna Abram)

But it was incredible. If it wasn’t for the pictures, we’d have lost count of the number of castles and cathedrals we visited. So many of which, we learnt, had been raised to the ground in the 13th century by the 'Golden Horde' commanded by Genghis Khan – the Mongolian Emperor who swept across Eurasia, destroying all but the strongest and most monumental fortifications.

There were natural phenomena such as one of Europe's largest ice caves (a chilly -2°C / 28°F degrees even in late summer) and more thermal springs and baths than we probably should admit to visiting. Time and again our understanding of the region – and its history – was expanded through the many (and excellent!) museums and national monuments.

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Best of all, it wasn't expensive! The flights were quite cheap and camping most nights kept the accommodation costs down. Bringing bikes is always going to be fairly costly – but for the roads, views, towns and all the rest that you get to see as a result, it’s by far the best way to really experience a country (in our opinion!)

So what’s the point of this article? Potentially, not much. But if it gives anyone the inspiration they need to plan a similar trip, then that’s an achievement we’ll be happy with. And if it gives anyone the inclination to visit Hungary or Slovakia, well, we’d be even happier for having shared that!

Day 0: Flying to Budapest

(Image credit: GPX STUDIOS)

It probably makes most sense to start at ‘Day 0’, the Friday we left for the trip. Not wanting to waste any time of our actual holiday, why wait with travelling until the Saturday?

Our flight was at 20:25 from London Luton, which easily gave us enough time to get our working hours done before checking in for the flight. On the other hand, it did mean that we were only going to be landing at 23:55 in Budapest.

True, Hungary is an hour ahead so it wouldn't feel quite as late, and we did have some accommodation booked very near the airport. But still, moving about a city at around 02:00 in the morning (the time we actually left the airport) is never a totally straightforward experience. Fortunately for us, the taxi driver we happened to meet was very accommodating!

Day 1: Budapest to Eger | 114.7km

(Image credit: GPX STUDIOS)

In all, we grabbed about five hour’s sleep that Friday night / Saturday morning, leaving the flat at around 08:00 to catch a train to the centre of town. We’d say that trains are the best option if you can possibly manage it. Bringing bike boxes onto buses can have a very mixed reception and we have been left stranded before – so not something we like to chance!

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Once outside Budapest-Nyugati station (which confusingly means ‘west’, although the station itself is on the east bank of the Danube...) we opened up our bike bags and set about building up the bikes in the large and open public square.

Next was a short walk to the Brave Bike bike shop, which very kindly agreed to hold onto our bags for the duration of the trip – really great guys and we’re eternally thankful!

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

That all took us to about 10:30, so the whole process was pretty full on. If we were to do it again, perhaps we would fly on the Saturday for a calmer start.

Then again, this way we were able to pack a lot more in! Our brief ride through Budapest took us past the Hungarian parliament building (modelled on London’s Westminster and built not too long after – Budapest’s is looking the much smarter one today).

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Then, we cycled only halfway across one of the bridges over the Danube, so as to turn off and ride the 2.6km length of Margaret Island, which is slap bang in the middle of the river.

After that, it was about 25km of easy river cruising before climbing on gravel roads deep into the Duna-Ipoly National Park – an area of dense hills skirted by the Danube.

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

It was very tough going, but the tracks and trails were good – much better than many of Britain’s bridleways, at the very least. Without the weight we were lugging, it would have even been quite fast and flowy in certain sections.

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Ultimately, we were aiming for Visegrád Citadel, an imposing 13th century fortification (with subsequent iterations of defensive development) which was actually used as the finish in the first stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia. It was almost surreal seeing it up close.

Just as a note, the Visegrád Citadel fell victim to the pillaging Mongols in the 13th century – and that's a story we're going to be hearing a lot more of over the course of this trip.

(Image credit: Anna and Stefan Abram)

After looking around the castle, it was a fast descent down to the river to catch a ferry to the other side. The next nearest bridge was just to far to reasonably ride to, and our timing was pretty impeccable!

Once on the other side of the Danube the riding was mostly quite flat. But everything we’d already packed into the last 24 hours, the ride to Aszód was really quite a slog. We made it in the end, grabbed some food from the nearest supermarket and hopped on a train to take us across the flat lands and on to the next National Park, near the city of Eger – which we’d later discover is quite famous for its wine.

(Image credit: Anna and Stefan Abram)

Now, a question you might have already pondered is whether or not you trains can be a part of a bikepacking trip.

Our position on the matter is: yes, absolutely. There's only so much holiday you can take per year, so it fully makes sense to cram as much as you possibly can into the days you have.

There was so much in both these countries that we wanted to see, and it just wouldn’t have been possible to loop it all together in one unbroken ride over the course of two weeks – that is, if we were to actually spend enough time at each location to get a handle on its history.

Day 2: Eger to Hidasnémeti | 71.9km

(Image credit: GPX STUDIOS)

After a night’s camping outside Eger, we were ready to set off at 09:00 to ride through the Bükk national park, Hungary’s largest.

Although the park is very hilly (rising and falling between 900 and 280-ish meters), it’s also quite forested, so there aren’t as many clear views as we were really hoping to see. That’s not to say we didn’t find any, though!

Anna at the entrance of the Bükk national park (Image credit: Stefan Abram)

There was one outcrop which rose high enough above the trees. A vibrant green vista took up the horizon in one direction, whilst a strip-mined quarry juxtaposed itself on the other. Our ability with the camera really didn't do justice to the scale of it all.

After the gravel tracks all the way up, it was a tarmac descent down to the thermal baths on the edge of the national park, just before the town of Miskolc.

View from the highest point in the Bükk national park (Image credit: Anna Abram)

From the outside, the baths looked almost like a swimming pool or water park you might see anywhere else. But once you get inside, you see that this edifice has literally been built around the rock face and caves of the natural thermal springs – which make up a subterranean network large enough for us to get lost in.

Admittedly, not the highest bar for size and complexity, but you get the idea.

After that, we continued descending and cruising until we reached the old-town of Miskolc and stopped at literally the first restaurant we saw. For a land-locked country, you might not think of fish being so likely to be a part of the national cuisine. But fresh water sorts such as carp and catfish turned out to be a common (and delicious) staple.

Fried catfish in a paprika sauce in a restaurant in Miskolc (Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Then all that was left for us was to catch a train to Hidasnémeti, the last Hungarian stop before the Slovak border. After our experience on the line between Aszód and Eger, where a live map showed the GPS location of the train along with the current speed and a host of other stats, the train this time was an utter contrast.

It was the sort where, when you open the door, steps fold out to take you down to the level of the tracks – a necessity, as it didn’t take too long on our journey before station platforms gave way to dusty forecourts in front of tiny railway houses.

Inside the carriage, the lighting was dim and warm – polar opposite to the bright white LEDs we had travelled with before.

Anna outside Dobšinská station (also without a platform) from later on in the trip (Image credit: Stefan Abram)

It culminated in an ‘interesting’ occurrence as we pulled into Hidasnémeti station. The sun had set a few hours ago, so the only lights we had to see by were faint and dimly glowing. The train pulled up, came to a stop and we got up to leave the carriage.

We had opened the door and were about to take the first step down the stairs when the train abrupted started rolling forwards again – which was a shock to say to least. Thankfully, we managed to quickly shut the door again and it was only a couple of hundred meters until the train came to a full and final stop.

We’ve never given too much of a thought to train door systems which will only allow you to open them once the train has actually stopped at its destination. But from now on we’ll always be thankful!

Next was just a short ride to set up camp for the night and the next morning we’d make it into Slovakia.

Day 3: Hidasnémeti to Košice | 25.0km

(Image credit: GPX STUDIOS)

After those heavy first two days, it was time to knock things back a little bit. To draw a pretty direct analogy with structured training: an optimal plan will intersperse some rest days amongst the hard ones, giving the body a chance to recover and come back stronger.

So it was ‘just’ 25km from the Hungarian side of the border into the Slovakian city of Košice. Back home, that’d be pretty much ideal as a recovery ride. But with the loads we were carrying and a cruel block headwind, it wasn’t quite the easy spin we were hoping for.

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Although cycling A to B is much more motivating than doing a loop (we’d recommend it wherever possible!), at least with a loop you do get the tailwinds and descents balancing out the headwinds and climbs...

Košice, the regional capital, has a long history, at the very least going back to the first half of the 13th century. Unfortunately, that means the city was also there for the mid 13th century and was another victim for the Mongol hordes.

Afterwards, like so many places across this region, the city was rebuilt and fortified, although sadly there’s barely any trace of the city walls today.

Anna walking by St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice, Slovakia (Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Perhaps the best part is the St Elizabeth cathedral, which has a tiled roof that we’d happily argue is an aesthetic equal to that of St Stephen’s cathedral in Vienna – if not quite on the same scale of size.

The St Elizabeth cathedral also turned out to be the eastern most medieval cathedral in Europe (the northern most is in Trondheim, Norway – you can definitely tell this is a set that must be completed...)

It also had the only double helix staircase that we’ve ever seen – didn’t even know it was a possibility! Ascending that staircase is the culmination of a traditional pilgrimage route, but unfortunately we can’t remember exactly where from.

Double helix staircase inside St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice, Slovakia (Image credit: Stefan Abram)

We rounded out the evening with a trip to the Slavia restaurant, an establishment located in a former luxury hotel that was built in 1900, and is now serving haute cuisine traditional Slovak dishes. A very lovely evening by all accounts – and one which underlines our decision to go with more causal clothes than simply just bib shorts and skin-tight jerseys.