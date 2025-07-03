The hottest kit you can expect to hit your local bike shop this year

We headed to one of the biggest trade shows in cycling to find the newest tech and stand out design on it's way to a bike shop near you soon

Images from Eurobike 2025
(Image credit: Future)
Neal Hunt's avatar
By
published

It's that time of year when brands are launching their latest and greatest kit, either at the Tour or the long-standing Eurobike event. It's a monster of a bike show, with around 1,800 exhibitors and upwards of 30,000 visitors from around the globe, with everything you could possibly think of on display. We spent three days averaging over 20,000 steps a day (and countless espresso’s) covering the vast halls of the Messe complex in Frankfurt to spot the latest tech and new kit.

Much of the show is centred on trade, but there are still plenty of gems to see from the road and gravel worlds, and here are my highlights from my time there.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1