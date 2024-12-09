Colnago ditches the traditional diamond frame for its radical new Y1Rs - 'the most aerodynamic UCI-compliant road bike in the World Tour'

Designed in conjunction with Team UAE and the result of years of innovative R&D Colnago's Y1Rs cuts a progressive departure from the existing VR4s. Is this the shape of things to come?

Colnago Y1Rs three quarters on from front
(Image credit: Colnago)
Colnago has launched the Y1Rs, a dedicated aero race bike.

Designed for professionals and top amateurs it will be raced by Team UAE during the 2025 season and is, Colnago says, the culmination of years of effort. The result is a bike that features innovative tube shapes, aggressive geometry, its own integrated aero cockpit and, most strikingly, no main triangle. That's right, Colnago has ditched the main triangle, replacing it with an irregular pentagon.

