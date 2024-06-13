Yellow cards to be trialled in pro cycling amid raft of UCI rule changes

Adam Becket
A new 'yellow card' system will be trialled in professional cycling, as part of rule changes designed to promote safety in road races.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, announced the rules on Wednesday evening. Alongside the yellow card system, there will be changes to the 3km rule - whereby riders affected by crashes or mechanicals in the closing kilometres are given the same finish time as those around them at the time of the incident -  how time gaps are calculated on sprint stages, and potential restrictions on using race radios.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

