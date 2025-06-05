'Comprehensive rider tracking' to be introduced at Tour de Suisse to alert officials of crashes

In the wake of the crashes and deaths of Gino Mäder and Muriel Furrer at Swiss races, organisers hope it will mean quicker intervention

The peloton at the Tour de Suisse Women in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

All bikes and vehicles are to be equipped with GPS trackers at the men's and women's Tour de Suisse this month, in a bid to improve rider safety.

It comes after two high-profile crashes and deaths at bike races in Switzerland - Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse in 2023 and Muriel Furrer during the junior women's road race at the World Championships in Zürich in September last year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.