Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer dies after crash at World Championships

18-year-old crashed during women's junior road race and was taken to hospital by air ambulance

Muriel Furrer during the 2022 European Cyclo-cross Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer has died following on from a crash in the junior women’s road race at the World Championships in Zurich.

In a press release issued on Friday afternoon, the UCI confirmed the 18-year-old’s death after she suffered a "serious head injury" in the crash on Thursday. The incident reportedly took place on the southern end of the Zürich city circuit, which is being tackled by all road races this weekend, including the ongoing men's under-23 race. There have been multiple crashes on the road race route, largely due to the wet weather.

