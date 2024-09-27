World Championships to continue as planned as Swiss junior rider remains in a 'very critical condition'

Muriel Furrer crashed during the women's junior road race on Thursday

The peloton during the women&#039;s junior road race on Thursday
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Zac Williams)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The World Championships in Zürich will continue as planned, its organisers announced on Friday morning, despite a junior rider being left in a "very critical condition" after an incident on Thursday.

Switzerland's Muriel Furrer suffered a "serious head injury" after she crashed during the women's junior road race from Uster to Zürich, which was won by Great Britain's Cat Ferguson.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

