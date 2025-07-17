Promising Italian under-23 cyclist dies after crash at Giro della Valle d'Aosta

Samuele Privitera crashed on a descent on stage one of the race, stage two cancelled

Samuele Privitera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
Samuele Privitera, a promising Italian under-23 rider, died after a crash at the Giro della Valle d'Aosta on Wednesday.

On stage one of the key development race, the 19-year-old crashed on a descent, and although revived at the scene by emergency services, later died at a nearby hospital.

