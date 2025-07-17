Promising Italian under-23 cyclist dies after crash at Giro della Valle d'Aosta

Samuele Privitera, a promising Italian under-23 rider, died after a crash at the Giro della Valle d'Aosta on Wednesday.

On stage one of the key development race, the 19-year-old crashed on a descent, and although revived at the scene by emergency services, later died at a nearby hospital.

As a result, the race's organisers have cancelled stage two of the five-day race.

Axel Merckx, the general manager of his team, the Hagens Berman Jayco development squad, released a statement on Wednesday evening.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share news no one in our community ever wanted to hear," Merckx wrote. "Our rider, our teammate, and our dear friend, Samuele Privitera, has passed away following the race yesterday at Giro Val d’Aosta.Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team.

"This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable. He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.

"Personally, I am struggling to express the sadness I feel but I am deeply grateful for every moment we shared with him and for the joy he brought to our team every single day," Merckx continued. "He loved the bike, he loved the camera, he loved to smile, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and his teammates.

"Please keep Samuele’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead. On behalf of everyone at Hagens Berman Jayco, thank you for standing with us and honoring Samuele’s memory.

"Rest in peace, Samuele. You will always be part of this team."

“The circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities,” a spokesperson for the race said in a statement released on social media.

“In light of the events, the organising committee has decided to cancel the second stage scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, July 17th, in Passy. The race will resume with the third stage, scheduled for Friday the 18th, from Pre Saint Didier to Col du Gran San Bernardo. This will be preceded by a moment of silence, and the initial stretch of the stage will be neutralized in memory of Samuele.”

The 19-year-old from Liguria in Italy was in his second year at Jayco AlUla's development team, and had finished second on a stage of the Istrian Spring Tour this year, as well as third on a stage of the Baby Giro last year.

Jayco AlUla posted on social media: "The entire organisation mourns the loss of such an incredible, talented rider, with a big heart and special personality. Samuele was taken far too young, doing something he was truly passionate about and will always be remembered.

"As a cycling community we grieve together and send our deepest condolences to friends, family and team members at this very difficult time."

"The UCI is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Under-23 cyclist Samuele Privitera," a spokesperson for cycling's governing body said. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and everyone who supported him. Samuele’s loss is felt across the cycling community."

Privitera is not the first cyclist to be killed after a crash in recent years, with Muriel Fürrer dying after a crash at the World Championships in Zürich last year, André Drege after a crash at the Tour of Austria last year, and Gino Mäder dying after a crash at the Tour de Suisse in 2024.

Cycling Weekly extends its best wishes to the friends and family of Samuele.