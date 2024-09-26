Swiss junior rider in 'very critical condition' after crash at World Championships

Muriel Furrer crashed during the women's junior road race and was taken to hospital by air ambulance

Muriel Furrer during the 2022 European Cyclo-cross Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Muriel Furrer, a Swiss junior cyclist, is in a "very critical condition" after suffering a "serious head injury" during a crash at the World Championships on Thursday.

The 18-year-old crashed during the women's junior road race from Uster to Zürich, which was won by Great Britain's Cat Ferguson.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest